Mark Wahlberg’s Action-Thriller ‘Mile 22’ Set for July Release

STX Films has set a July 20 North American release for its action-thriller “Mile 22,” starring Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich.

“Mile 22” follows an elite American intelligence officer who, when aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country. The movie will be the first in a franchise that STX Films is developing around the “Mile 22” property across platforms.

Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”), Iko Uwais of “The Raid” film series, and Ronda Rousey are also starring.

Peter Berg directed from a script by Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter. Berg is also producing through his Film 44 production company along with Wahlberg for Closest to the Hole and Stephen Levinson for Leverage. John Logan Pierson will executive produce the pic, which has been shooting on location in Atlanta and Bogota, Colombia, and wrapped principal photography this week.

STX said Tuesday that “Mile 22” is being developed on STX’s other platforms, including STX TV and STX Surreal VR, adding that the studio and filmmaking team have also begun developing a sequel to the feature.

Berg and Wahlberg announced “Mile 22” in March at CinemaCon and said they wanted to do a trilogy. Wahlberg and Berg have collaborated on “Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon,” and “Patriots Day.” Berg directed and produced all three, while Wahlberg starred and was a producer on all three.

“Mile 22” is the second wide release on July 20, joining Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”