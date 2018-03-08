Best Moments From Mark Hamill’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill was surrounded by Harrison Ford, R2-D2, George Lucas, and hundreds of fans while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Both Hamill and Ford delivered speeches about the emotional and funny moments they shared while filming “Star Wars.” From Hamill sitting Jedi-style to Ford remembering Carrie Fisher, here are the best moments from Hamill’s Walk of Fame ceremony.

Harrison Ford jokes about the attendance

While giving a speech about Hamill’s career, Ford paused and joked, “Wow, there’s a lot more people that showed up for my star. A lot more.” The audience laughed as Ford turned to look at the crowd.

Remembering Carrie Fisher

Hamill touched his heart and applauded with the audience as Ford remembered the late Carrie Fisher. Ford said, “When thinking about today, I was really sorry that we don’t have the other member of our trio here to celebrate with us.” He then added, “But I feel her presence.”

Hamill jokes about his brief “The Force Awakens” appearance

“These will be brief remarks because words truly fail me,” Hamill said as he took the mic. “It’s hard to convey my gratitude, my joy, the exhilaration of being recognized this way. I haven’t been this speechless since ‘Force Awakens,’” he said, referencing his brief cameo in the film.

Hamill recalls meeting Ford for the first time

Hamill said when he first met Ford, he was already a fan after seeing him in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” and “American Graffiti.” “There’s no way I could have predicted he’d become the biggest movie star on the planet, but it was clear that I was in the presence of greatness and he was one of the best actors in film history,” Hamill said. He then showed off his impersonation of Ford and repeated the advice Ford gave him: “Hey kid, don’t get cocky.”

Hamill’s dogs and R2-DR steal the show

Hamill’s two dogs and R2-D2 made an appearance at the ceremony and posed for pictures with Hamill in front of his newly unveiled star. Two stormtroopers also joined for photos.

Hamill sits Jedi-style

Hamill proved he can still recreate iconic moments from the “Star Wars” franchise as he sat Jedi-style for a few pictures with his star. “It’s very impressive,” one photographer shouted, praising Hamill’s flexibility.

Hamill signs off with his signature Joker laugh

Hamill concluded his speech by thanking fans for their constant support throughout his career. He said, “If it weren’t for the public, I’d be nowhere.” After some applause, he added, “From Jedi to Joker and back again, it’s been a fantastic ride. Thank you so much and may the force be with each and every one of you.” He then delivered his version of the Joker’s haunting laugh.