Margot Robbie’s Thriller ‘Terminal’ Lands at RLJE Films

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Terminal
CREDIT: Courtesy of RLJE Films

RLJE Films has acquired all U.S. rights to Vaughn Stein’s noir thriller “Terminal,” starring Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, Mike Myers, Max Irons, and Dexter Fletcher.

The deal with Highland Film Group was announced on Wednesday, a day after Robbie received an Academy Award nomination in the best actress category for her role in “I, Tonya.” Robbie is also a producer on “The Terminal,” as she is on “I, Tonya,” through her LuckyChap Entertainment production company.

RLJE Films plans to release the movie in theaters in the spring. Written by Stein, “Terminal” follows  two assassins carrying out a sinister mission, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor, and a curious waitress leading a dangerous double life. Murderous consequences unravel in the dead of night as their lives intertwine at the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind.

Besides Robbie, the other producers are Tom Ackerley, who also produced “I, Tonya,” and Josey McNamara under their LuckyChap Entertainment banner, David Barron of Beagle Pug, Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser, Molly Hassell, and Teun Hilte.

Robbie also stars as Queen Elizabeth I opposite Saoirse Ronan in the upcoming historical drama “Mary, Queen of Scots,” which is slated for release by Focus Features on Nov. 2.

Mark Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with CAA and Alana Crow at Highland Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

