You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Margot Robbie’s ‘Dangerous Odds’ Movie Gets Backing From Bold Films

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Goodbye Christopher Robin' film premiere
CREDIT: Abel Fermin/Variety/REX/Shutters

Oscar nominee Margot Robbie’s gambling project “Dangerous Odds” is getting financed by Bold Films after it was picked up in turnaround from Warner Bros.

Robbie, who’s nominated in the best actress category for “I, Tonya” at this year’s Oscars, is producing through her LuckyChap Entertainment company and starring in the project, which centers on sports betting boss Marisa Lankester. CAA arranged the financing for the film and will represent domestic distribution rights.

Warner Bros. picked up the movie rights in 2015 to Lankester’s memoir “Dangerous Odds: My Secret Life Inside an Illegal Billion-Dollar Sports Betting Operation.”

Production companies are Bold Films, LuckyChap, and Entertainment 360. LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara will produce alongside Bold Films’ Michel Litvak and Jon Oakes and Management 360’s Ben Forkner. Executive producers are Bold Films’ CEO Gary Michael Walters and Svetlana Metkina and Management 360’s Gabe Cohen, Chris Huvane, and Jill McElroy. “Straight Outta Compton” scribe Andrea Berloff is the screenwriter and will also executive produce.

Lankester grew up in the upscale suburbs of New York City and worked in the heart of the largest illegal sports betting operation in U.S. history. She was arrested in 1987 on charges of bookmaking, along with six other employees, after Los Angeles law enforcement officials raided the office where she worked as a clerk for Ron (the Cigar) Sacco, operator of a horse-racing and sports-betting operation.

Ackerly and Robbie were producers on “I, Tonya,” along with screenwriter Steven Rogers and Bryan Unkeless. Bold Films produced “Whiplash,” “Drive,” “Shot Caller,” and “Nightcrawler.”

Robbie will be seen next in “Mary, Queen of Scots” opposite Saoirse Ronan. She is repped by CAA and Management 360. The news was first reported by Deadline.

More Film

  • 'Hard Paint' Review

    Berlin Film Review: 'Hard Paint'

    Oscar nominee Margot Robbie’s gambling project “Dangerous Odds” is getting financed by Bold Films after it was picked up in turnaround from Warner Bros. Robbie, who’s nominated in the best actress category for “I, Tonya” at this year’s Oscars, is producing through her LuckyChap Entertainment company and starring in the project, which centers on sports […]

  • Baby Driver

    Oscars: 7 Possible Upsets as Final Voting Comes to a Close

    Oscar nominee Margot Robbie’s gambling project “Dangerous Odds” is getting financed by Bold Films after it was picked up in turnaround from Warner Bros. Robbie, who’s nominated in the best actress category for “I, Tonya” at this year’s Oscars, is producing through her LuckyChap Entertainment company and starring in the project, which centers on sports […]

  • 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' film premiere

    Margot Robbie's 'Dangerous Odds' Movie Gets Backing From Bold Films

    Oscar nominee Margot Robbie’s gambling project “Dangerous Odds” is getting financed by Bold Films after it was picked up in turnaround from Warner Bros. Robbie, who’s nominated in the best actress category for “I, Tonya” at this year’s Oscars, is producing through her LuckyChap Entertainment company and starring in the project, which centers on sports […]

  • They Remain

    Film Review: 'They Remain'

    Oscar nominee Margot Robbie’s gambling project “Dangerous Odds” is getting financed by Bold Films after it was picked up in turnaround from Warner Bros. Robbie, who’s nominated in the best actress category for “I, Tonya” at this year’s Oscars, is producing through her LuckyChap Entertainment company and starring in the project, which centers on sports […]

  • Leah Clarke

    Benedict Cumberbatch's SunnyMarch Banner Taps Leah Clarke as Head of Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar nominee Margot Robbie’s gambling project “Dangerous Odds” is getting financed by Bold Films after it was picked up in turnaround from Warner Bros. Robbie, who’s nominated in the best actress category for “I, Tonya” at this year’s Oscars, is producing through her LuckyChap Entertainment company and starring in the project, which centers on sports […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Imax Sees Record February Box Office, Thanks to 'Black Panther'

    Oscar nominee Margot Robbie’s gambling project “Dangerous Odds” is getting financed by Bold Films after it was picked up in turnaround from Warner Bros. Robbie, who’s nominated in the best actress category for “I, Tonya” at this year’s Oscars, is producing through her LuckyChap Entertainment company and starring in the project, which centers on sports […]

  • Georgia legislature

    Hollywood Hits Back at Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Adoption Bill

    Oscar nominee Margot Robbie’s gambling project “Dangerous Odds” is getting financed by Bold Films after it was picked up in turnaround from Warner Bros. Robbie, who’s nominated in the best actress category for “I, Tonya” at this year’s Oscars, is producing through her LuckyChap Entertainment company and starring in the project, which centers on sports […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad