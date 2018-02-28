Margot Robbie’s ‘Dangerous Odds’ Movie Gets Backing From Bold Films

Oscar nominee Margot Robbie’s gambling project “Dangerous Odds” is getting financed by Bold Films after it was picked up in turnaround from Warner Bros.

Robbie, who’s nominated in the best actress category for “I, Tonya” at this year’s Oscars, is producing through her LuckyChap Entertainment company and starring in the project, which centers on sports betting boss Marisa Lankester. CAA arranged the financing for the film and will represent domestic distribution rights.

Warner Bros. picked up the movie rights in 2015 to Lankester’s memoir “Dangerous Odds: My Secret Life Inside an Illegal Billion-Dollar Sports Betting Operation.”

Production companies are Bold Films, LuckyChap, and Entertainment 360. LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara will produce alongside Bold Films’ Michel Litvak and Jon Oakes and Management 360’s Ben Forkner. Executive producers are Bold Films’ CEO Gary Michael Walters and Svetlana Metkina and Management 360’s Gabe Cohen, Chris Huvane, and Jill McElroy. “Straight Outta Compton” scribe Andrea Berloff is the screenwriter and will also executive produce.

Lankester grew up in the upscale suburbs of New York City and worked in the heart of the largest illegal sports betting operation in U.S. history. She was arrested in 1987 on charges of bookmaking, along with six other employees, after Los Angeles law enforcement officials raided the office where she worked as a clerk for Ron (the Cigar) Sacco, operator of a horse-racing and sports-betting operation.

Ackerly and Robbie were producers on “I, Tonya,” along with screenwriter Steven Rogers and Bryan Unkeless. Bold Films produced “Whiplash,” “Drive,” “Shot Caller,” and “Nightcrawler.”

Robbie will be seen next in “Mary, Queen of Scots” opposite Saoirse Ronan. She is repped by CAA and Management 360. The news was first reported by Deadline.