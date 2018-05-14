You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Margot Kidder, ‘Superman’ Actress, Dies at 69

Rebecca Rubin

Margot Kidder, the actress best known for playing Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in 1978 film “Superman” has died. She was 69.

The actress died at her home on Sunday, according to Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana.

Born in Canada, Kidder got her start in low-budget Canadian films and TV shows before landing a role in 1970’s “Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx” opposite Gene Wilder. She later appeared in “1973’s “Sisters,” Robert Redord’s “The Great Waldo Pepper,” and 1979’s “The Amityville Horror.”

She rose to prominence as Lois Lane in 1978’s “Superman” and its sequels.

More to come…

