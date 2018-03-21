Film News Roundup: Marcus Scribner, Paris Berelc to Star in Thriller ‘Confessional’

In today’s film news round-up, Marcus Scribner and Paris Berelc are starring in “Confessional,” Glynn Turman boards indie drama “Justine,” and industry veteran Pierce Conran joins XYZ.

CASTINGS

Filming has wrapped on “Confessional,” a college-set feature thriller with Marcus Scribner of “Black-ish,” Paris Berelc of Netflix’s “Alexa & Katie,” and Vanessa Marano of “Switched at Birth.”

“Confessional” is produced by Bold Soul Studios and Inwood Road Films, in association with Attic Light Films.

The ensemble cast includes Lucas Adams (“Liv & Maddie”), Annalisa Cochrane (“Cobra Kai,” “Heathers”), Jess Gabor (“Exposed”), Brandon Larracuente (“13 Reasons Why”), Jake Short (“Lab Rats”), and Mia Xitlali (“La Quinceanera”).

Brad T. Gottfred, producer of the series “The Boonies,” is directing the project, based on an original idea by his Bold Soul partner Corey Moss. Jennifer Wolfe, author of novels “Struck” and “The Killing Jar,” wrote the script. Moss and Gottfred are producing with Milan Chakraborty (“Assassination Nation”) and James and John Short.

“Confessional” takes place after two mysterious deaths at a college on the same night with seven students receiving invitations to a confession booth hidden on the campus. Their confessions slowly unveil the truth behind not just the deaths, but the booth as well. The mystery is entirely confined to the video confessional booth.

Scribner portrays the role of the eldest son Andre “Junior” Johnson Jr. in “Black-ish.” Berelc’s credits include “Might Med” and “Lab Rats: Elite Force.”

Along with “The Boonies,” Gottfred has written and directed two other features as well the off Broadway play “Women Are Crazy Because Men Are A**holes.” His third young adult novel, “The Handsome Girl and her Beautiful Boy,” is due out in May. Moss has credits on “QB1” with Peter Berg, “Tiny Commando” with Ed Helms, and the feature documentary “Dear Jack.”

*****

Glynn Turman will star in the independent drama “Justine” alongside Stephanie Turner, who makes her directing debut with a script she wrote.

Turner is portraying a single mom who is forced to move in with her father-in-law after the death of her husband. She takes a job as a caretaker to a young girl with Spina Bifida, in what turns out to be a racist household. Turman (“How to Get Away With Murder”) will portray the father-in-law of Turner’s character and a man whose Marine son was recently killed in the line of duty.

Robert Luketic (“Legally Blonde”) and Angie Edgar are producing the independent feature with Football Brat Productions. Turman is executive producing. He’s repped by SMS Talent.

EXECUTIVE HIRING

XYZ Films has expanded its international ranks by bringing on board Pierce Conran as its South Korean executive.

Conran will be with XYZ Films at Filmart this week in Hong Kong, where he will meet with regional producers and film financiers. Based in Seoul since 2012, Conran is the editor of the Korean Film Council’s English website, founder of the site Modern Korean Cinema, and currently writes for Screen Anarchy and Time Out Seoul.

In 2014, he founded 2Mr Films with Lee Sang-woo, and starting with “Dear Dictator,” has produced six films to date which have been screened at festivals around the world. In 2016 he wrote the screenplay for “Cannibal Granny.”