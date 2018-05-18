Film News Roundup: Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, Jane Seymour to Star in ‘Friendsgiving’

In today’s film news roundup, Malin Akerman re-teams with Ben Stiller, Tara Reid joins ‘The 5th Boro,” and Legion M announces a third round of crowdfunding.

CASTINGS

Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, and Jane Seymour will star in the Thanksgiving-themed comedy “Friendsgiving,” written and directed by Nicol Paone in her directorial debut.

Akerman will play a glamorous, newly divorced actor with Dennings as her recently dumped lesbian best friend and Seymour as her gorgeous Swedish mother. Together, along with their motley crew of close friends and strange acquaintances, they host a dysfunctional and chaotic Thanksgiving dinner.

Akerman is also collaborating with Ben Stiller as one of the film’s producers. The duo starred in the 2007 comedy “The Heartbreak Kid.”

Stiller will produce under his production banner, Red Hour, alongside Nicky Weinstock and Haroon Saleem. Endeavor Content is co-financing the project with Red Hour and handling global sales.

The film will also feature Aisha Tyler, Deon Cole, Ryan Hansen, Chelsea Peretti, Christine Taylor, Wanda Sykes, and Margaret Cho. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Tara Reid and James Russo have joined the cast of the upcoming film “The Fifth Boro,” a full-length feature film based on the Netflix series “The Fifth Borough.”

Previously announced cast includes Steve Stanulis (“The Deuce”), Cathy Moriarty, James McCaffrey, Marc John Jefferies, Vincent Young, and Artie Pasquale. Stanilus is directing and producing.

Reid will be portraying the wife of Stanulis’ charactater, and James will be playing the role of Detective John Ricci. Filming begins in July in New York City.

CROWDFUNDING

Legion M is launching its third equity fundraising round under Regulation CF of the federal JOBS Act after raising more than $3 million in the previous two rounds.

Legion M’s 6,500 fan-investors own stakes in “Colossal” (starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis), Nicolas Cage’s “Mandy,” David Tennant’s “Bad Samaritan,” and the pilot episode of “Icons,” the virtual reality series, starring Stan Lee and Kevin Smith.

“We believe an entertainment company owned by fans is better than one owned by Wall Street” said Paul Scanlan, Legion M’s c-founder and CEO. “Over the past two years we’ve demonstrated what a fan-owned entertainment company is capable of. We’re just getting started, but like a snowball rolling downhill—the bigger we get the more influential we’ll become. Soon, we’ll be unstoppable!”

The new round is being launched two years after the first round.

“A lot of people see equity crowdfunding as a new way to raise money” said Legion M’s cofounder and president, Jeff Annison. “For us, it’s a whole new way to build a business. After all, fans are the ones who fuel the multi-trillion-dollar global entertainment industry. Individually, each of us is just a consumer, but when we band together we have the power to shape the industry.”