Malik Vitthal to Direct ‘Body Cam’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Malik Vitthal has been tapped to direct “Body Cam” for Paramount Players, sources tell Variety.

The project was the first major purchase for Paramount Players chief Brian Robbins after coming over from AwesomenessTV last year and is now a top priority for the studio.

Nick McCarthy wrote the latest draft of the spec originally penned by Richmond Riedel.

Described as “Get Out” meets “End of Watch,” the story follows several LAPD officers who are haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops — all of which was caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover-up.

Matt Kaplan is producing.

A division of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players has been extremely active setting up a slate since Robbins’ arrival, mixing in original material like “Body Cam” with more branded IP like a “48 Hours” reboot and a film based on the popular Nickelodeon TV show “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

The pic is Vitthal’s first big job at a major studio. He’s been a rising star in the industry, cutting his teeth for some time with numerous shorts that include “Leela,” “Watts and Volts,” and “Pastor Stuart.” He was also tapped to direct the John Boyega film “Imperial Dreams,” which Netflix would go on to acquire.

He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.