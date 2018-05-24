Maika Monroe Joins Shia LaBeouf’s Drama ‘Honey Boy’

Dave McNary

Maika Monroe has joined the cast of Shia LaBeouf’s show business drama “Honey Boy,” opposite LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, and Noah Jupe.

The story centers on a child star attempting to mend his relationship with his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father over the course of a decade and is loosely based on LaBeouf’s life. “Honey Boy” was LaBeouf’s childhood nickname. He broke out in 2000 when he was 14 as a star in the Disney Channel series “Even Stevens.”

Hedges will portray the young-adult version of LaBeouf, while LaBeouf will play his own father. “A Quiet Place” star Jupe will play the younger version of LaBeouf. Monroe will play an aspiring actress named Sandra.

Alma Har’el is directing from LaBeouf’s script. Producers are Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features, and Christopher Leggett of Delirio Films. Automatik’s Fred Berger is executive producing. Stay Gold Features will finance. The film also stars Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr, Byron Bowers, and Laura San Giacomo.

Monroe broke out in the 2014 horror film “It Follows” and can be seen in the upcoming A24 feature “Hot Summer Nights” opposite Timothee Chalamet, which opens in July. She also recently shot “The Widow,” directed by Neil Jordan opposite Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Moretz and “Villains” opposite Bill Skarsgard.

Monroe is represented by WME and Management 360.

