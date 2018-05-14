You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood Pays Tribute to Margot Kidder: ‘Your Legacy Will Live on Forever’

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Margot Kidder, the actress best known for portraying Lois Lane in the original “Superman” movies. Kidder died in her sleep on Sunday. 

“On-screen she was magic. Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring women I’ve ever known,” Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter. “I’ll miss you Margot Kidder. Your legacy will live on forever.”

Kumail Nanjiani highlighted Kidder’s performance in Bob Clark’s “Black Christmas,” writing, “It introduced some elements that are now genre tropes and she’s fantastic in it.”

DC Comics, home of the “Superman” franchise, also issued a statement from its Twitter account. “Thank you for being the Lois Lane so many of us grew up with,” the superhero brand tweeted. “RIP, Margot Kidder.”

Longtime “Today Show” host and weatherman Al Roker joined in remembering the actress on Twitter. “So sorry for the passing of Margot Kidder the star of four Superman movies who will always be Lois Lane,” he wrote. “Gone at the age of 69, she was very open about her battle with bipolar disease.”

Edgar Wright tweeted a black-and-white picture of Kidder with the caption, “Sad to hear of the passing of Margot Kidder. A spark of vivacious life in all of her films. I loved her in cult horrors ‘Sisters’ and ‘Black Christmas’. And of course she remains the best Lois Lane in the magical ‘Superman’ & ‘Superman II’.”

See more reactions below:

POPULAR ON VARIETY:

More Film

  • Mariette Rissenbeek (Managing Director German Films),

    German Films Celebrates Cannes Films at Villa Rothschild

    Celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Margot Kidder, the actress best known for portraying Lois Lane in the original “Superman” movies. Kidder died in her sleep on Sunday.  “On-screen she was magic. Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring women I’ve ever known,” Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter. […]

  • Spike Lee Cannes

    Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' Gets Massive Standing Ovation at Cannes

    Celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Margot Kidder, the actress best known for portraying Lois Lane in the original “Superman” movies. Kidder died in her sleep on Sunday.  “On-screen she was magic. Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring women I’ve ever known,” Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter. […]

  • Actress Margot Kidder poses in Los

    Hollywood Pays Tribute to Margot Kidder: 'Your Legacy Will Live on Forever'

    Celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Margot Kidder, the actress best known for portraying Lois Lane in the original “Superman” movies. Kidder died in her sleep on Sunday.  “On-screen she was magic. Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring women I’ve ever known,” Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter. […]

  • Gerard Johnson Set to Direct 'Three

    Gerard Johnson to Direct 'Three Rivers' for Robbie Brenner and Michael Keyes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Margot Kidder, the actress best known for portraying Lois Lane in the original “Superman” movies. Kidder died in her sleep on Sunday.  “On-screen she was magic. Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring women I’ve ever known,” Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter. […]

  • Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart in Talks to Star in Warner Bros.' 'Uptown Saturday Night' Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Margot Kidder, the actress best known for portraying Lois Lane in the original “Superman” movies. Kidder died in her sleep on Sunday.  “On-screen she was magic. Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring women I’ve ever known,” Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter. […]

  • Indian Human Resource and Development (hrd)

    Smriti Irani Removed as India's Information & Broadcasting Minister

    Celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Margot Kidder, the actress best known for portraying Lois Lane in the original “Superman” movies. Kidder died in her sleep on Sunday.  “On-screen she was magic. Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring women I’ve ever known,” Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad