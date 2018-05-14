Hollywood Pays Tribute to Margot Kidder: ‘Your Legacy Will Live on Forever’

Celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Margot Kidder, the actress best known for portraying Lois Lane in the original “Superman” movies. Kidder died in her sleep on Sunday.
“On-screen she was magic. Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring women I’ve ever known,” Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter. “I’ll miss you Margot Kidder. Your legacy will live on forever.”
Kumail Nanjiani highlighted Kidder’s performance in Bob Clark’s “Black Christmas,” writing, “It introduced some elements that are now genre tropes and she’s fantastic in it.”
DC Comics, home of the “Superman” franchise, also issued a statement from its Twitter account. “Thank you for being the Lois Lane so many of us grew up with,” the superhero brand tweeted. “RIP, Margot Kidder.”
Longtime “Today Show” host and weatherman Al Roker joined in remembering the actress on Twitter. “So sorry for the passing of Margot Kidder the star of four Superman movies who will always be Lois Lane,” he wrote. “Gone at the age of 69, she was very open about her battle with bipolar disease.”
Edgar Wright tweeted a black-and-white picture of Kidder with the caption, “Sad to hear of the passing of Margot Kidder. A spark of vivacious life in all of her films. I loved her in cult horrors ‘Sisters’ and ‘Black Christmas’. And of course she remains the best Lois Lane in the magical ‘Superman’ & ‘Superman II’.”
See more reactions below:
