You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mackenzie Davis to Star in ‘Terminator’ Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mackenzie Davis Terminator
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Mackenzie Davis is in negotiations to join the cast of the new “Terminator” movie.

Tim Miller is directing, with James Cameron and Skydance’s David Ellison producing. Skydance is also financing the pic.

Billy Ray has signed on to polish the script that is based on a story conceived by Cameron, Miller, and Ellison.

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are returning to the franchise. Plot details are being kept under wraps, although Cameron has said that the film will be a direct sequel to “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” since he played no part in the recent installments.

According to insiders, Davis would be the face of the rebooted franchise, in the vein of Hamilton’s character Sarah Connor in the first two movies that Cameron directed. Sources say Davis has been the studio and Miller’s top choice for a while, but the casting needed sign off from Cameron, who is currently filming the “Avatar” sequels.

The pic is set to bow on July 26, 2019.

Best known for her role as computer hacker Cameron Howe on AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire” and Yorkie in “Black Mirror’s” Golden Globe-winning “San Junipero” episode, Davis has also had major roles in the films “That Awkward Moment” and “The Martian.”

Davis most recently appeared in “Blade Runner 2049,” another reboot of a sci-fi classic, and can be seen next opposite Charlize Theron in Jason Reitman’s “Tully” and in the Amblin thriller “The Turning.”

She is repped by UTA.

More Film

  • Black Panther

    Imax Turbo-Charges Box-Office Prospects

    Mackenzie Davis is in negotiations to join the cast of the new “Terminator” movie. Tim Miller is directing, with James Cameron and Skydance’s David Ellison producing. Skydance is also financing the pic. Billy Ray has signed on to polish the script that is based on a story conceived by Cameron, Miller, and Ellison. Linda Hamilton […]

  • Mackenzie Davis Terminator

    Mackenzie Davis to Star in 'Terminator' Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mackenzie Davis is in negotiations to join the cast of the new “Terminator” movie. Tim Miller is directing, with James Cameron and Skydance’s David Ellison producing. Skydance is also financing the pic. Billy Ray has signed on to polish the script that is based on a story conceived by Cameron, Miller, and Ellison. Linda Hamilton […]

  • wanda Imax China

    Imax Expands Big-Screen Ambitions on Global Scale

    Mackenzie Davis is in negotiations to join the cast of the new “Terminator” movie. Tim Miller is directing, with James Cameron and Skydance’s David Ellison producing. Skydance is also financing the pic. Billy Ray has signed on to polish the script that is based on a story conceived by Cameron, Miller, and Ellison. Linda Hamilton […]

  • Avatar Batman Imax Cinema Experience

    Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas on 'Wow Moments' Filming in Imax

    Mackenzie Davis is in negotiations to join the cast of the new “Terminator” movie. Tim Miller is directing, with James Cameron and Skydance’s David Ellison producing. Skydance is also financing the pic. Billy Ray has signed on to polish the script that is based on a story conceived by Cameron, Miller, and Ellison. Linda Hamilton […]

  • Imax dual 4K with Laser Projection

    Imax Keeps Updating Itself at Breakneck Pace

    Mackenzie Davis is in negotiations to join the cast of the new “Terminator” movie. Tim Miller is directing, with James Cameron and Skydance’s David Ellison producing. Skydance is also financing the pic. Billy Ray has signed on to polish the script that is based on a story conceived by Cameron, Miller, and Ellison. Linda Hamilton […]

  • Imax CEO Richard Gelfond

    Imax CEO Richard Gelfond on Big-Screen Challenges, Window Watching

    Mackenzie Davis is in negotiations to join the cast of the new “Terminator” movie. Tim Miller is directing, with James Cameron and Skydance’s David Ellison producing. Skydance is also financing the pic. Billy Ray has signed on to polish the script that is based on a story conceived by Cameron, Miller, and Ellison. Linda Hamilton […]

  • 'Half the Picture' Documentary on Female

    'Half the Picture' Documentary on Female Directors Sells to Gravitas (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mackenzie Davis is in negotiations to join the cast of the new “Terminator” movie. Tim Miller is directing, with James Cameron and Skydance’s David Ellison producing. Skydance is also financing the pic. Billy Ray has signed on to polish the script that is based on a story conceived by Cameron, Miller, and Ellison. Linda Hamilton […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad