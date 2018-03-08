Mackenzie Davis to Star in ‘Terminator’ Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

Mackenzie Davis is in negotiations to join the cast of the new “Terminator” movie.

Tim Miller is directing, with James Cameron and Skydance’s David Ellison producing. Skydance is also financing the pic.

Billy Ray has signed on to polish the script that is based on a story conceived by Cameron, Miller, and Ellison.

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are returning to the franchise. Plot details are being kept under wraps, although Cameron has said that the film will be a direct sequel to “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” since he played no part in the recent installments.

According to insiders, Davis would be the face of the rebooted franchise, in the vein of Hamilton’s character Sarah Connor in the first two movies that Cameron directed. Sources say Davis has been the studio and Miller’s top choice for a while, but the casting needed sign off from Cameron, who is currently filming the “Avatar” sequels.

The pic is set to bow on July 26, 2019.

Best known for her role as computer hacker Cameron Howe on AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire” and Yorkie in “Black Mirror’s” Golden Globe-winning “San Junipero” episode, Davis has also had major roles in the films “That Awkward Moment” and “The Martian.”

Davis most recently appeared in “Blade Runner 2049,” another reboot of a sci-fi classic, and can be seen next opposite Charlize Theron in Jason Reitman’s “Tully” and in the Amblin thriller “The Turning.”

She is repped by UTA.