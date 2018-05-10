‘Luke Cage’ Writer Charles Murray to Adapt ‘Truevine’ for Paramount Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Charles Murray has been hired to adapt the bestselling book “Truevine” by Beth Macy for Paramount Pictures, sources tell Variety.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davidson’s Appian Way banner is producing.

“Truevine” is the true story of George and Willie Muse, black Albino brothers bearing golden dreadlocks who, in 1899, at the ages of 9 and 6, were considered “genetic anomalies” yet visually ideal when spied by James “Candy” Shelton, a white bounty hunter scouring the area for “freaks” to enslave in a circus sideshow.

Murray is currently under an overall deal at Marvel Studios for television and has worked with the studio on shows including Netflix’s “Luke Cage,” on which he also serves as an exec producer, and “Inhumans.”

Additionally, he is writing “Micheaux: The Great and Only” for HBO films and Zadan and Meron Productions. Previously, Murray worked on “Sons of Anarchy,” “Criminal Minds,” “Roots,” “The Bastard Executioner,” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Appian Way signed an overall deal with Paramount in 2016 and have a handful of projects in development at the studio, including the Teddy Roosevelt biopic “Roosevelt,” “Leonardo Da Vinci,” “Captain Planet,” “The Black Hand,” and “Devil in the White City.”

Murray is represented by Anonymous Content and CAA.