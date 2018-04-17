Cannes: ‘Loveless’ Director Andrey Zvyagintsev Joins Jury

The Cannes Film Festival continues to shower the love on “Loveless” director Andrey Zvyagintsev, who has been invited to serve on this year’s jury. Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux revealed Tuesday that he had invited the acclaimed Russian filmmaker to join the panel, which will be presided over by Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett.

Fremaux also told France’s Europe 1 radio that the jury would consist of five women and four men. He did not divulge any of the other names.

Zvyagintsev is a firm Cannes favorite, with four films appearing at the festival in the last 11 years. Three have played in competition: “The Banishment” (2007), “Leviathan” (2014) and “Loveless” (2017). “Elena” (2009) screened in Un Certain Regard.

Fremaux said Zvyagintsev is currently studying English. “He’s taking accelerated English classes because his English was a bit broken,” Fremaux said, adding that having a knowledge of the language was key to “watch[ing] the movies” and discussing them with the other jurors.

Fremaux also again hinted strongly, but stopped short of confirming, that Lars von Trier’s new film, “The House That Jack Built,” would join Cannes’ official lineup. The Danish director hasn’t been seen on the Croisette since his shocking comments in 2011 on Hitler and the Nazis, after which the festival declared him persona non grata and banned him.

Fremaux said Cannes president Pierre Lescure was working on removing that label from von Trier, “thinking that it’s perhaps time to make a place for him as a filmmaker again.” That would pave the way for “The House That Jack Built,” a serial-killer drama starring Uma Thurman, Bruno Ganz and Matt Dillon, to join the Cannes slate. Fremaux suggested that an announcement was pending.

IFC Films has landed U.S. rights for “The House That Jack Built.” Most European rights have also been snapped up.