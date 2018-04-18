Lorne Michaels Signs Film Production Deal With Universal

Universal Pictures has entered into a first-look production agreement with “Saturday Night Live” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels and his company Broadway Video, Variety has confirmed.

At the same time, Michaels has extended his deal with NBC, keeping the comedy icon in the Comcast family. NBC declined to comment, but the NBC deal is a multi-year one. Michaels’ previous film pact had been with Paramount. Both NBC and Universal share a same parent company in cable giant Comcast.

The first film being developed under the new film deal is “Baby Nurse” with Leslie Jones and Colin Jost attached to star. Austin Winsberg wrote the original screenplay about a special agent assigned to the most humbling undercover role in the history of the FBI. Michaels will produce alongside executive producer Jost, who serves as “SNL’s” head writer and “Weekend Update” co-host.

Michaels is one of the dominant forces in television comedy. In addition to “SNL,” he also executive produces “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on NBC, as well as IFC’s “Documentary Now!” and “Portlandia.” Michaels was also a producer on “30 Rock,” a wry send-up of life at the Peacock network.

On the movie front, Michaels has produced “Baby Mama,” “Mean Girls,” “Wayne’s World,” and “Three Amigos,” all of which featured performers from “SNL.” Michaels and his Broadway Video were represented in the deal by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P.

More to come.