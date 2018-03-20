Veteran Lit Agent Bill Zotti Joins UTA

UTA has hired motion picture literary agent and industry veteran Bill Zotti.

Zotti joins the agency from CAA, where he was an agent for the past 12 years. At CAA, Zotti represented a roster of high-profile writers, directors, and producers that included Scott Neustadter, Michael Weber, Kenya Barris, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Michael Colton, John Aboud, Katie Silberman, Craig Mazin, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Jeff Tremaine, to name a few.

“Over the years, we have continued to be impressed by Bill’s reputation, work ethic and extensive relationships,” said UTA co-president and motion picture head David Kramer. “He will be a tremendous asset to our group and we are excited to welcome him back to agency.”

Zotti began his career in entertainment in the UTA mailroom and went on to work at Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann before landing at CAA.

“In the years since beginning my career in the UTA mailroom, the agency has expanded and broken new ground to represent some of the most influential filmmakers and screenwriters of our time,” Zotti said. “There couldn’t be a more opportune time to rejoin my old friends at UTA who have always been immensely supportive.”

Zotti will start work in the L.A. office this week.