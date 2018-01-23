Oscar Nominations: Complete List (Updating Live)

Follow Us on Twitter

Oscar nominations for the 90th annual awards were announced on Tuesday morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Academy President John Bailey was joined by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis to reveal the nominees in 24 categories.

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” is expected to continue its awards show streak, while Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name,” and Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” are also expected to score nominations.

The Academy Awards — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second time — will air live on ABC on March 4.

Here is the list of 2018 Oscar nominations, updating live:

Best Picture:

Lead Actor:

Lead Actress:

Supporting Actor:

Supporting Actress:

Director:

Animated Feature:

Animated Short:

Adapted Screenplay:

Original Screenplay:

Cinematography:

“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins

“Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel

“Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison

“The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen

Best Documentary Feature:

Best Documentary Short Subject:

Best Live Action Short Film:

Best Foreign Language Film:

Film Editing:

Sound Editing:

“Baby Driver,” Julian Slater

“Blade Runner 2049,” Mark Mangini, Theo Green

“Dunkirk,” Alex Gibson, Richard King

“The Shape of Water,” Nathan Robitaille

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Sound Mixing:

“Baby Driver,” Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

“Blade Runner 2049,” Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

“Dunkirk,” Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

“The Shape of Water,” Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Production Design:



“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049″

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

Original Score:

Original Song:

Makeup and Hair:

Costume Design:

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria and Abdul”

Visual Effects: