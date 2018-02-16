You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate’s Globalgate, FilmSharks, Lotte Form Remake Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

First project up: a Korean reversion of ‘No Kids’

CREDIT: Maria Antolini

Globalgate, Lionsgate’s burgeoning local-language production and co-financing affiliate, is joining forces with Argentina’s FilmSharks Intl. and Korea’s Lotte Entertainment to remake FilmSharks movie properties in Korea.

Announced Thursday, the three-way alliance will see Lotte, the Korean partner of Globalgate’s worldwide local-language consortium, exercise a first-look deal for Korean-language versions of properties licensed by FilmSharks.

The first project set up  as part of the new partnership is the Korean remake of Ariel Winograd’s romantic comedy “No Kids,” which was announced in May 2017. FilmSharks Guido Rud said that it is also working with Globalgate on “several projects.”

“Lotte Entertainment is a dynamic and vital partner of Globalgate’s consortium,” said Globalgate partners William Pfeiffer, Clifford Werber and Paul Presburger. “We expect our expanding relationship with FilmSharks to deliver additional exciting commercial properties to Lotte and Globalgate.”

The alliance comes as several of the independent industry’s top players, led by Lionsgate in the U.S., are plowing into local- language versions of existing properties. A Korean version of Argentina’s “A Boyfriend for My Wife,” sold by Rud, grossed $5 million at Korean wickets; Televisa’s summer telenovela hit, “My Husband Got a Family,” was sourced from Korea.

