Lionsgate U.K. Boards Film About Car Designer Frank Stephenson, Kew Media Takes International Rights

Lionsgate U.K. has boarded “My Design Life,” Salon Pictures feature doc about Frank Stephenson, the influential car designer. Kew Media Group has taken international rights to the project, which is currently in production in Malaga, Spain.

Stephenson’s iconic car designs range from supercars including the McLaren P1 (pictured) to contemporary versions of design classics such as the Mini. The film will delve into the creative process and imagination of the designer who has helped reshape the car industry.

Helena Coan directs and Salon’s Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter produce. The deal with Lionsgate extends the relationship between Salon and the U.K. arm of the independent studio after they worked together on “Fred,” “Churchill,” and “My Name is Lenny.”

“It’s a real pleasure to be working with Nick and Paul at Salon again on a film about one of the great designers of his generation, a man who has changed all of our lives, with a young director, Helena Coan, with a unique talent and vision,” said Nick Manzi, head of acquisitions and production for Lionsgate U.K.

Kew Media Group’s EVP, sales, Jonathan Ford added: “From high-end supercars for iconic brands to celebrated classics that can be seen every day on streets in every country, Frank Stephenson’s unique talents have influenced automotive – and product – design around the world, ensuring that this film will be a compelling watch for global audiences.

The project is fully financed by Head Gear Films. Phil Hunt is executive producer and Tom Harberd associate producer.