Lionsgate Takes U.K. Rights to Armando Iannucci’s ‘David Copperfield’

Lionsgate U.K. has taken U.K. rights on Armando Iannucci new movie adaptation of Charles Dicken’s classic novel “David Copperfield,” the distributor announced Thursday.

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” sees Dev Patel star as the eponymous character, heading an all-star ensemble that includes Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Aneurin Barnard, Morfydd Clark, Anthony Welsh and Rosalind Eleazar.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Lionsgate in the U.K. to be making this wonderful story about poverty and riches, and friendship and loss,” said Iannucci (pictured). “With such an amazing and immense cast, ‘David Copperfield’ is the ‘Infinity War’ of the 1840s.”

The story chronicles the life of Dickens’ semi-autobiographical character as he navigates a chaotic world to find his elusive place within it, from his unhappy childhood to the discovery of his gift as a storyteller and writer. The film is expected to begin shooting in the U.K. in June.

“The combination of Armando’s writing and directing and the source material of a classical masterpiece is a project that is irresistible to us” said Lionsgate U.K. CEO Zygi Kamasa.

Related Johnny Depp's 'City of Lies' Acquired for China Cannes: Lionsgate Signs, Extends Output Deals in Europe, Asia

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” is produced by Iannucci and Kevin Loader. Iannucci co-wrote the adaptation with his regular collaborator Simon Blackwell. The director said he waspleased to be reuniting “with many of the talented crew behind ‘The Death of Stalin’” on the film, which include cinematographer Zac Nicholson.

It marks Iannucci’s third feature after “In the Loop” and last year’s “The Death of Stalin,” and the first distributed in the U.K. by Lionsgate. “The Death of Stalin,” which was released by eOne, grossed £5.2 million ($6.9 million) following its release in October last year. Lionsgate released Mike Newell’s adaptation of Dickens’ “Great Expectations” in the U.K. in 2012 taking £2.5 million ($4.1 million) at the British box office.

FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales on “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and co-represents U.S. sales with UTA Independent Film Group.