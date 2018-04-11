Lionsgate Launching ‘The Hunger Games in Concert’ Tour

Lionsgate will kick off its international tour of “The Hunger Games in Concert” with a July 12 world premiere in Manchester, U.K.

The live music experience will feature a 60-piece orchestra performing “The Hunger Games” score from James Newton Howard and will accompany an HD screening of the initial film “The Hunger Games,” which opened in 2012.

The tour will visit Liverpool, London, and Birmingham before traveling to major cities around the world. “The Hunger Games in Concert” follows Lionsgate’s “La La Land in Concert” world tour with over 100 performances in 25 countries to date.

The franchise spawned four films that grossed over $3 billion at the global box office, more than 80 million books translated into over 50 languages around the world, a mobile game and themed attractions in the Lionsgate Zone of the Motiongate theme park in Dubai. The tour will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the publication of the first book in author Suzanne Collins’ “The Hunger Games” trilogy.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding the world of The Hunger Games with this incredible live music and film event,” said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate senior VP of global live and location based entertainment. “James was an integral part of the success of ‘The Hunger Games,’ scoring all four films, and bringing his renowned score to audiences is the perfect way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this global phenomenon. ‘The Hunger Games in Concert’ tour will add a fresh dimension to the world of this iconic property for new and existing fans everywhere.”

Howard said, “The first ‘Hunger Games’ movie was one of those rare films to combine epic storyline, memorable characters and challenging musical opportunities. I am thrilled that people will have the chance to experience ‘The Hunger Games’ again in this live setting.”