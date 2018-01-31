You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate to Open ‘Hunger Games,’ ‘Divergent’ Attractions in Madrid

Dave McNary

Lionsgate and Parques Reunidos plan to open the first European Lionsgate branded indoor entertainment center in Spain in 2020, with attractions based on “The Hunger Games,” “Divergent,” and “Mad Men.”

The facility will be located at the Estación Príncipe Pío in Madrid. The companies’ first Lionsgate Entertainment City will open in Times Square in New York City in 2019.

The companies did not disclose specifics of the attractions based on the dystopian Hunger Games and Divergent properties, in which factions are at war with each other. However, facility will include a challenge course and climbing wall, state-of-the-art motion simulator, 4D theater, and location-based VR experiences. It will also contain a restaurant and lounge inspired by the one frequented by Jon Hamm’s Don Draper character in “Mad Men.”

“We are thrilled to continue our global partnership with Parques Reunidos with the opening of our second Lionsgate Entertainment City location and our first branded leisure center in Europe,” Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate senior VP of Global Live and Location Based Entertainment, said. “We look forward to introducing exciting and immersive experiences themed to our popular film and television brands to audiences in Parques Reunidos’ hometown of Madrid.”

Lionsgate and leisure center specialist Parques Reunidos announced the partnership in 2016 and said the facilities would be based on Lionsgate brands, including “The Hunger Games,” “Saw,” “Now You See Me,” “Orange is the New Black,” and “Nashville.”

