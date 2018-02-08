You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate Earnings Easily Top Wall Street Forecasts

Dave McNary

Jon Feltheimer
Lionsgate has reported higher earnings of $193 million, or 87 cents a share, for its third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a $30.6 million loss in the same quarter last year.

The studio cited strong performances from its motion picture segment and its Starz premium cable network along with a tax break. It easily beat analyst forecasts of Lionsgate earning 25 cents a share during the latest quarter.

Revenues gained 52% to $1.14 billion — again far above the Wall Street consensus of $1.08 billion. Net income included a one-time income tax benefit of $165 million reflecting the impact of the lower U.S. income tax rate under the new tax laws on  net deferred tax liabilities.

“Our strong performance in the quarter, with robust contributions from our motion picture group and Starz, keeps us on track for our fiscal year expectations,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said. “With this financial strength, we’re pleased to announce that our board has approved the resumption of our quarterly cash dividend, returning value to our shareholders as we continue to grow our company.

He continued, “Despite a disruptive operating environment, the quarter shows our success in creating premium content that cuts through the clutter of a crowded marketplace and our ability to supply it to a diverse array of media companies.”

The studio issued the report on Thursday after the stock market closed. Shares in Lionsgate rose 37 cents to $30.94 in after-hours trading. Lionsgate also declared a 9 cent a share quarterly, payable May 1 to shareholders of record March 31.

The stock rose to above $35 a share between Jan. 19 and 26 following speculation that Lionsgate could be a takeover target for  potential buyers including Amazon, Verizon, and a combined CBS-Viacom.

The media networks segment revenues increased 6% to $382.9 million, thanks to higher over-the-top revenue growth and revenues from worldwide digital media licensing arrangements, offset in part by cable subscriber losses. Segment profits increased 6% in the quarter to $128.3 million.

Motion picture segment revenues increased 14% to $539.1 million due to the strong domestic theatrical box office performance of “Wonder” — which grossed $278 million worldwide — and continued strong international performances of “La La Land” and “American Assassin.”  Segment profits edged down to $54.3 million compared to $55.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Television production segment revenues edged down to $227.3 million compared to $231 million in the prior year quarter as increased revenues from deliveries of television series were partially offset by a decrease in syndicated licensing revenues.  Segment profits declined to $22.7 million compared to $27.5 million in the prior year quarter.

 

 

