Linda Carlson, Executive Producer of Oscar-Nominated ‘Icarus,’ Dies

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

CREDIT: Courtesy ICM

Longtime producer and creative Linda Carlson, an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated documentary “Icarus,” died on Jan. 27 of natural causes, according to ICM Partners. No age was given.

She was the co-founder of Rock Paper Scissors, a52, Jax and Elastic. Carlson worked with her husband and partner Angus Wall  in erasing the divisions between disciplines and bridging the divide between the marketing/advertising space and mainstream Hollywood.

Wall, editor of “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” and “The Social Network,” teamed with Carlson to create title sequences for such HBO series as “Game of Thrones” and “Carnivale.” In addition to “Icarus,” they also worked on the documentaries “13th” and “Five Came Back.”

In 2017, Carlson and Wall signed an overall television deal with Paramount and Anonymous Content. The first project will be Margaret Atwood’s “MadAddam.”

Carlson was born on Long Island and moved to California in her early years, where her mother was a writer on “The Flying Nun” and “Don’t Eat The Daisies” while also writing copy for advertising agencies.

She is survived by her husband and sons Christian, Jake and Quinn. A memorial fund has been set up with Planned Parenthood to benefit sex education in the Los Angeles area.

