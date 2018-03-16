You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan Join Tom Hardy's Al Capone Biopic

Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, and Kathrine Narducci are joining Tom Hardy in the Al Capone biopic “Fonzo,” written and directed by Josh Trank.

The film is backed by Bron Studios, in association with Creative Wealth Media. Principal photography will begin on April 2 in New Orleans.

The producers are Aaron L. Gilbert for Bron; Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder for Addictive Pictures; and Lawrence Bender for A Band Apart, alongside executive producer Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media. CAA and Endeavor Content are handling North American rights, with Bloom working on international sales.

Capone was a ruthless mobster who ruled Chicago with an iron fist during the 1920s. He was prosecuted for income tax evasion in 1931 and imprisoned. He died at the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, of dementia.

Cardellini will play Capone’s long-suffering wife Mae, Dillon will depict his closest friend Johnny, MacLachlan will portray his doctor Karlock, and Narducci will be Rosie, one of his sisters.

Cardellini most recently starred in the Netflix series “Bloodline.” Dillon will next be seen in Lars von Trier’s “The House That Jack Built.” MacLachlan starred in Showtime’s “Twin Peaks” revival.

Cardellini is represented by Mosaic and ICM Partners; Dillon is represented by Untitled Entertainment and UTA; MacLachlan is represented by UTA and Management 360; and Narducci is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Bret Adams Ltd.

