Lily James in Talks to Star in Danny Boyle, Richard Curtis’ Comedy

“Baby Driver” actress Lily James is in talks to star in the untitled Danny Boyle comedy for Working Title and Universal, sources confirmed.

Boyle is directing from a script by “Love Actually” writer-director Richard Curtis. Curtis and Boyle will also produce the film.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Nick Angel and Lee Brazier are executive producers.

Exec VP of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal.

Variety recently revealed that Boyle is high on MGM’s list to direct the next James Bond pic, starring Daniel Craig. James’ commitment seems to confirm that no matter what happens with “Bond 25,” this will likely be Boyle’s next movie.

Boyle most recently directed “Steve Jobs” for Universal and also has the John Paul Getty FX series “Trust” bowing this spring. Curtis most recently wrote and directed “About Time” for Universal.

Last year, James starred in Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver” and appeared opposite Oscar winner Gary Oldman in the Winston Churchill biopic “Darkest Hour.”

She can be seen next as the younger version of Meryl Streep’s character in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” the musical sequel that opens on July 20.

James is repped by UTA.