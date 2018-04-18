Lily Collins to Star in Survival Thriller ‘Titan’

In a pre-Cannes Film Festival signing, Lily Collins has come on board to star in the forest survival thriller “Titan.”

Austin Bunn, who wrote “Kill Your Darlings,” is attached to direct. Christine Vachon is producing with David Hinojosa for Killer Films.

XYZ Films is executive producing and will launch international sales at the Cannes Film Festival. CAA and UTA are handling the domestic rights.

Collins will portray a young musician on a quest to understand the life of her environmental activist sister, who was killed years earlier in a fall in a remote redwood tree grove. She asks an associate of her sister to take her to the same location, putting herself in peril.

Collins starred in eating disorder drama “To the Bone” and has been shooting the thriller “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” about the 1979 murder trial of serial killer Ted Bundy. Zac Efron is starring in the role of Bundy opposite Collins, who is playing his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer. The story is told from the point of view of Kloepfer, who had no knowledge of the murders while she was with Bundy.

XYZ Films’ “Mandy,” starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Panos Cosmatos, will play in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes.

Collins is repped by CAA, LBI, Definition Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Bunn is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and attorney Jeff Wertheimer. The news was first reported by Deadline.