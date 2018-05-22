Liam Neeson in Talks to Join ‘Men in Black’ Spinoff (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Liam Neeson Men in Black
CREDIT: Coldrey James/action press/REX/Shutterstock

Liam Neeson is in negotiations to join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Sony’s “Men in Black” spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct.

The studio fast-tracked the project earlier this fall, setting Matt Holloway and Art Marcum to pen the script and dating a May 17, 2019, release.

The original movie followed Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who played agents of a secret organization known as the Men in Black and protected Earth from intergalactic bad guys. The first film was huge hit in 1997 and produced two more sequels.

Neeson will play the head of the U.K. branch of the agency. Rip Torn portrayed the head of the American division in the original pics.

Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing, with Steven Spielberg executive producing. David Beaubaire is overseeing the film for Sony.

The role would be a change of pace for the veteran star, who is known more for his tough-as-nails action roles in movies like the “Taken” franchise, “Non-Stop,” and, most recently, “The Commuter.” His most recent comedic role was as the villain in Seth MacFarlane’s “A Million Ways to Die in the West.”

Neeson can be seen next in Steve McQueen’s “Widows.” He is repped by CAA and Artists Rights Group.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Westworld' May Be Too Complex for

    Why 'Westworld' May Be Too Complex for Its Own Good

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Michelle Williams This Is Jane

    Michelle Williams to Star in Underground Abortion Movie 'This Is Jane'

    Liam Neeson is in negotiations to join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Sony’s “Men in Black” spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct. The studio fast-tracked the project earlier this fall, setting Matt Holloway and Art Marcum […]

  • catastrophe

    Number of Female Writers in British Film and TV at ‘Abjectly Low Levels’

    Liam Neeson is in negotiations to join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Sony’s “Men in Black” spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct. The studio fast-tracked the project earlier this fall, setting Matt Holloway and Art Marcum […]

  • Liam Neeson Men in Black

    Liam Neeson in Talks to Join 'Men in Black' Spinoff (EXCLUSIVE)

    Liam Neeson is in negotiations to join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Sony’s “Men in Black” spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct. The studio fast-tracked the project earlier this fall, setting Matt Holloway and Art Marcum […]

  • Chad Stahelski Analog

    'John Wick's' Chad Stahelski to Direct Sci-Fi Movie 'Analog' for Lionsgate

    Liam Neeson is in negotiations to join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Sony’s “Men in Black” spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct. The studio fast-tracked the project earlier this fall, setting Matt Holloway and Art Marcum […]

  • moviepass card

    MoviePass Parent's Stock Slides Again on Cash Shortage Fears

    Liam Neeson is in negotiations to join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Sony’s “Men in Black” spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct. The studio fast-tracked the project earlier this fall, setting Matt Holloway and Art Marcum […]

  • solo a star wars story

    Box Office Preview: 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' to Blast Off to Huge Holiday Weekend

    Liam Neeson is in negotiations to join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Sony’s “Men in Black” spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct. The studio fast-tracked the project earlier this fall, setting Matt Holloway and Art Marcum […]

  • BAFTA 2018 Student Film Awards Finalists

    BAFTA Announces Finalists for 2018 Student Film Awards

    Liam Neeson is in negotiations to join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Sony’s “Men in Black” spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct. The studio fast-tracked the project earlier this fall, setting Matt Holloway and Art Marcum […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad