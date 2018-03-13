LevelK, Meta Film Team on Mads Brügger’s Feature Debut, ‘St. Bernard Syndicate’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: LevelK

Scandinavian outfits LevelK and Meta Film are joining forces on Mads Brügger’s feature debut, “St. Bernard Syndicate,” which will have its world premiere at Tribeca.

A cross-cultural comedy, “St. Bernard Syndicate” follows two Danish entrepreneurs (Frederik Cilius, Rasmus Bruun) in their 30s who launch a breeding center for St. Bernard dogs in China, hoping to make a fortune. The film takes place in Chongqing, a huge metropolis in southwest China and the hub of China’s ambitious Belt and Road regional development scheme.

Brügger is a renowned journalist and documentary filmmaker who previously directed “The Ambassador,” which played at IDFA at Sundance, and “The Red Chapel,” which won Sundance’s World Cinema Jury Prize in 2010.

“St. Bernard Syndicate” was produced by Jakob Høgel (“I Am William”) and Emilie Lebech Kaae (“Swinger”) for Meta Film. It will be released by United International Pictures on May 10.

LevelK’s lineup includes Gabriela Pichler’s “Amateurs,” which world premiered at Goteborg; Bragi Thor Hinriksson’s “The Falcons”; and Naina Sen’s “The Song Keeper.”

More Film

  • Unga Astrid

    Music Box Films Picks Up U.S. Rights to 'Becoming Astrid'

    Scandinavian outfits LevelK and Meta Film are joining forces on Mads Brügger’s feature debut, “St. Bernard Syndicate,” which will have its world premiere at Tribeca. A cross-cultural comedy, “St. Bernard Syndicate” follows two Danish entrepreneurs (Frederik Cilius, Rasmus Bruun) in their 30s who launch a breeding center for St. Bernard dogs in China, hoping to […]

  • 'Never Goin' Back' Review

    SXSW Film Review: 'Never Goin' Back'

    Scandinavian outfits LevelK and Meta Film are joining forces on Mads Brügger’s feature debut, “St. Bernard Syndicate,” which will have its world premiere at Tribeca. A cross-cultural comedy, “St. Bernard Syndicate” follows two Danish entrepreneurs (Frederik Cilius, Rasmus Bruun) in their 30s who launch a breeding center for St. Bernard dogs in China, hoping to […]

  • LevelK, Meta Film Team on Mads

    LevelK, Meta Film Team on Mads Brügger's Feature Debut, 'St. Bernard Syndicate' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Scandinavian outfits LevelK and Meta Film are joining forces on Mads Brügger’s feature debut, “St. Bernard Syndicate,” which will have its world premiere at Tribeca. A cross-cultural comedy, “St. Bernard Syndicate” follows two Danish entrepreneurs (Frederik Cilius, Rasmus Bruun) in their 30s who launch a breeding center for St. Bernard dogs in China, hoping to […]

  • Japan Box Office: ‘Doraemon Treasure Island’

    Japan Box Office: ‘Doraemon Treasure Island’ Tops Weekend Chart

    Scandinavian outfits LevelK and Meta Film are joining forces on Mads Brügger’s feature debut, “St. Bernard Syndicate,” which will have its world premiere at Tribeca. A cross-cultural comedy, “St. Bernard Syndicate” follows two Danish entrepreneurs (Frederik Cilius, Rasmus Bruun) in their 30s who launch a breeding center for St. Bernard dogs in China, hoping to […]

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping claps while

    China to Put Media Under Cabinet-Level Control, Abolish SAPPRFT

    Scandinavian outfits LevelK and Meta Film are joining forces on Mads Brügger’s feature debut, “St. Bernard Syndicate,” which will have its world premiere at Tribeca. A cross-cultural comedy, “St. Bernard Syndicate” follows two Danish entrepreneurs (Frederik Cilius, Rasmus Bruun) in their 30s who launch a breeding center for St. Bernard dogs in China, hoping to […]

  • 'The Gospel of Eureka' Review

    SXSW Film Review: 'The Gospel of Eureka'

    Scandinavian outfits LevelK and Meta Film are joining forces on Mads Brügger’s feature debut, “St. Bernard Syndicate,” which will have its world premiere at Tribeca. A cross-cultural comedy, “St. Bernard Syndicate” follows two Danish entrepreneurs (Frederik Cilius, Rasmus Bruun) in their 30s who launch a breeding center for St. Bernard dogs in China, hoping to […]

  • Boundries Movie SXSW

    SXSW Film Review: 'Boundaries'

    Scandinavian outfits LevelK and Meta Film are joining forces on Mads Brügger’s feature debut, “St. Bernard Syndicate,” which will have its world premiere at Tribeca. A cross-cultural comedy, “St. Bernard Syndicate” follows two Danish entrepreneurs (Frederik Cilius, Rasmus Bruun) in their 30s who launch a breeding center for St. Bernard dogs in China, hoping to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad