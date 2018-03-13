LevelK, Meta Film Team on Mads Brügger’s Feature Debut, ‘St. Bernard Syndicate’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Scandinavian outfits LevelK and Meta Film are joining forces on Mads Brügger’s feature debut, “St. Bernard Syndicate,” which will have its world premiere at Tribeca.

A cross-cultural comedy, “St. Bernard Syndicate” follows two Danish entrepreneurs (Frederik Cilius, Rasmus Bruun) in their 30s who launch a breeding center for St. Bernard dogs in China, hoping to make a fortune. The film takes place in Chongqing, a huge metropolis in southwest China and the hub of China’s ambitious Belt and Road regional development scheme.

Brügger is a renowned journalist and documentary filmmaker who previously directed “The Ambassador,” which played at IDFA at Sundance, and “The Red Chapel,” which won Sundance’s World Cinema Jury Prize in 2010.

“St. Bernard Syndicate” was produced by Jakob Høgel (“I Am William”) and Emilie Lebech Kaae (“Swinger”) for Meta Film. It will be released by United International Pictures on May 10.

LevelK’s lineup includes Gabriela Pichler’s “Amateurs,” which world premiered at Goteborg; Bragi Thor Hinriksson’s “The Falcons”; and Naina Sen’s “The Song Keeper.”