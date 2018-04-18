Film News Roundup: Leonardo DiCaprio to Present Martin Scorsese With Robert Osborne Award

In today’s film news roundup, Leonardo DiCaprio has been named to present Martin Scorsese with the Robert Osborne Award, Edward James Olmos launches a film festival, and Amanda Seyfried lands a part.

FILM FESTIVALS

Turner Classic Movies has selected Leonardo DiCaprio to present Martin Scorsese with the inaugural Robert Osborne Award as part of the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival’s opening.

DiCaprio has appeared in five of Scorsese’s films, beginning with 2002’s “Gangs of New York” and most recently in 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” DiCaprio will present the award April 26 in Los Angeles to the filmmaker for his decades-long commitment to the legacy and preservation of classic films.

In 1990, Scorsese established the Film Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and preserving motion picture history. The foundation has funded the restoration of over 800 films and its World Cinema Project has restored 31 films from 21 countries.

The Robert Osborne Award will be given out annually at the TCM Classic Film Festival to a recipient whose work has helped keep the cultural heritage of classic films alive.

Edward James Olmos has announced that the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival will take place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood June 20-24.

Olmos also announced Tuesday the launch of the Latino Film Institute. The event, formerly known as the Los Angeles International Film Festival, touts itself as the largest U.S. Latino film festival dedicated to showcasing Latino perspectives through art.

“I am proud to be launching the Latino Film Institute and LALIFF at such a critical time in our social climate,” he said. “For too long we’ve been talking about issues of inequity and lack of diversity in our industry, and we are looking forward to being part of the solution.”

Olmos serves as chairman of the institute and is currently in post-production of his feature film “The Devil Has a Name.” He’s also filming on the “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff “Mayans, MC.”

CASTING

Amanda Seyfried is set to co-star as the wife of Milo Ventimiglia’s character in Fox 2000’s film adaptation of “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”

Simon Curtis is directing. The project is based on Garth Stein’s 2008 novel about a family dog who evaluates his life through the lessons learned by his human owner, a professional racecar driver portrayed by Ventimiglia. Martin Donovan has also been cast play the father.

Neal Moritz, Patrick Dempsey, and Tania Landau are producing the project. Seyfried will next be seen in A24’s “First Reformed” with Ethan Hawke and in Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” The news was first reported by Deadline.