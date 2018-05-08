Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Terra Mater Team on ‘Vaquita – Sea of Ghosts’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Terra Mater Factual Studios

Terra Mater Factual Studios, the movie and TV production arm of Red Bull, has reteamed with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way on documentary “Vaquita — Sea of Ghosts,” following their collaboration on Oscar-shortlisted documentary “The Ivory Game.”

The new film, which is helmed by “The Ivory Game” director Richard Ladkani, follows the attempts to save the endangered vaquita porpoise, whose numbers have been devastated by illegal fishing in the Gulf of California. Fewer than 15 of these porpoises remain as they are often caught in the nets of rogue fishermen hunting the totoaba, whose swim bladder sells for more than $100,000 apiece in China.

The film starts with a meeting between DiCaprio and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto last year, and then follows the sometimes violent conflict between the Mexican drug cartels and Chinese crime gangs on the one side, and the Mexican government, the U.S. Navy, the FBI, Sea Shepherd and other wildlife activist groups, on the other.

“Vaquita — Sea of Ghosts,” a working title, will be completed this year, and will have its international premiere at the beginning of next year.

“The Ivory Game,” which investigated the illegal ivory trade, was placed on the Academy Awards shortlist in 2016, among 15 Oscar contenders.

Terra Mater is led by CEO Walter Koehler, whose senior team includes head of specialist factual Sabine Holzer. Its other projects include three-part documentary series “Mission to the Moon,” which follows the first private mission to land on the Moon.

More Film

  • Luca Guadagnino

    'Suspiria' by Luca Guadagnino Set for Italian Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Terra Mater Factual Studios, the movie and TV production arm of Red Bull, has reteamed with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way on documentary “Vaquita — Sea of Ghosts,” following their collaboration on Oscar-shortlisted documentary “The Ivory Game.” The new film, which is helmed by “The Ivory Game” director Richard Ladkani, follows the attempts to save the […]

  • ON Animation Sets Hazanavicus-penned Little Jules

    Michel Hazanavicius-Penned 'Little Jules Verne' Sails With ON Animation

    Terra Mater Factual Studios, the movie and TV production arm of Red Bull, has reteamed with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way on documentary “Vaquita — Sea of Ghosts,” following their collaboration on Oscar-shortlisted documentary “The Ivory Game.” The new film, which is helmed by “The Ivory Game” director Richard Ladkani, follows the attempts to save the […]

  • Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Terra Mater

    Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Terra Mater Team on 'Vaquita – Sea of Ghosts' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Terra Mater Factual Studios, the movie and TV production arm of Red Bull, has reteamed with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way on documentary “Vaquita — Sea of Ghosts,” following their collaboration on Oscar-shortlisted documentary “The Ivory Game.” The new film, which is helmed by “The Ivory Game” director Richard Ladkani, follows the attempts to save the […]

  • Comedy Blockbuster 'Fack Ju Goehte 3'

    Comedy Blockbuster 'Fack Ju Goehte 3' Sells to Several Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    Terra Mater Factual Studios, the movie and TV production arm of Red Bull, has reteamed with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way on documentary “Vaquita — Sea of Ghosts,” following their collaboration on Oscar-shortlisted documentary “The Ivory Game.” The new film, which is helmed by “The Ivory Game” director Richard Ladkani, follows the attempts to save the […]

  • RGB tiff image by MetisIP

    Cannes: Luxbox Drives into Production, Boarding ‘Penal Cordillera’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Terra Mater Factual Studios, the movie and TV production arm of Red Bull, has reteamed with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way on documentary “Vaquita — Sea of Ghosts,” following their collaboration on Oscar-shortlisted documentary “The Ivory Game.” The new film, which is helmed by “The Ivory Game” director Richard Ladkani, follows the attempts to save the […]

  • Santiago Segura’s ‘Empowered’ Snags First Overseas

    Santiago Segura’s Women Empowerment Comedy Snags Overseas Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Terra Mater Factual Studios, the movie and TV production arm of Red Bull, has reteamed with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way on documentary “Vaquita — Sea of Ghosts,” following their collaboration on Oscar-shortlisted documentary “The Ivory Game.” The new film, which is helmed by “The Ivory Game” director Richard Ladkani, follows the attempts to save the […]

  • Didier Brunner's 'My Family and the

    Didier Brunner's 'My Family and the Wolf' Boarded by Charades (EXCLUSIVE)

    Terra Mater Factual Studios, the movie and TV production arm of Red Bull, has reteamed with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way on documentary “Vaquita — Sea of Ghosts,” following their collaboration on Oscar-shortlisted documentary “The Ivory Game.” The new film, which is helmed by “The Ivory Game” director Richard Ladkani, follows the attempts to save the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad