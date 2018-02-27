Lena Waithe Teams Up With Sight Unseen Pictures

“The Chi” creator Lena Waithe and her production company Hillman Grad have entered into a partnership with Sight Unseen Pictures, the financing and production company that most recently premiered the Special Jury Prize-winning “Monsters & Men” at Sundance.

The deal will include developing and financing independent projects that identify and champion emerging voices currently underserved in the marketplace.

“All of us at Sight Unseen are thrilled to be partnering with the exceptionally talented Lena Waithe. We share the same goal of championing fresh, new and interesting stories and Lena embodies that unique perspective. We aim to continue to elevate talented writers and directors who tell stories that push cultural and social boundaries,” said Julia Lebedev, Eddie Vaisman, and Oren Moverman, co-founders of Sight Unseen.

Waithe made history as the first African-American woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing for “Masters of None,” followed by NAACP Image Award and Writers Guild nominations. Waithe is currently serving as executive producer of “The Chi,” the Showtime series she created. In addition, TBS has picked up her show “Twenties” to pilot and she will star next in Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One.”

“I’m so excited to be partnering with such a forward thinking production company like Sight Unseen. My mission is to help introduce the industry to new and exciting voices, while putting money in those writers pockets,” said Waithe.