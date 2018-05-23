Lebron James and Channing Tatum Pitch ‘Public Enemy’ Lands at New Line

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lebron James Channing Tatum
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

New Line has acquired the pitch “Public Enemy” with LeBron James and Channing Tatum’s production companies, SpringHill Entertainment and Free Association, on as producers.

Lucas Carter will pen the script, which is a subversive action-comedy that looks at the speed of media in our current landscape.

James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, will produce. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson will oversee for SpringHill. Michael Parets and Andrew Schneider will oversee for Free Association.

SpringHill has been active recently in setting up a strong slate, and New Line has been particularly interested in its material, as the two are currently working on a “House Party” reboot. SpringHill also recently sold a pitch to Legendary called “Hustle,” and is also exec producing the Netflix limited series “On Her Own Ground” starring Octavia Spencer.

SpringHill is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Carter previously sold the pitch “The Gun Show” to Paramount with Michael Bay producing. He is also writing/creating and executive producing his first series “The Paperhanger” at ABC Signature, based on the acclaimed William Gay short story, with Ben Younger attached to direct. Carter is repped by UTA, Echo Lake, and Gang Tyre Ramer Brown & Passman.

Free Association produced the “21 Jump Street” and “Magic Mike” franchises. Most recently, the company has produced “Logan Lucky” and the Amazon series “Comrade Detective.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Westworld' May Be Too Complex for

    Why 'Westworld' May Be Too Complex for Its Own Good

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • Cannes Critics’ Week Title ‘Woman at

    Cannes Critics' Week Title 'Woman at War' Sells to Europe, China (EXCLUSIVE)

    New Line has acquired the pitch “Public Enemy” with LeBron James and Channing Tatum’s production companies, SpringHill Entertainment and Free Association, on as producers. Lucas Carter will pen the script, which is a subversive action-comedy that looks at the speed of media in our current landscape. James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, will […]

  • Lebron James Channing Tatum

    Lebron James and Channing Tatum Pitch 'Public Enemy' Lands at New Line

    New Line has acquired the pitch “Public Enemy” with LeBron James and Channing Tatum’s production companies, SpringHill Entertainment and Free Association, on as producers. Lucas Carter will pen the script, which is a subversive action-comedy that looks at the speed of media in our current landscape. James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, will […]

  • Schlock Gems Await Transilvania Crowds Among

    Schlock Gems Await Transilvania Crowd Among Shockproof Selection

    New Line has acquired the pitch “Public Enemy” with LeBron James and Channing Tatum’s production companies, SpringHill Entertainment and Free Association, on as producers. Lucas Carter will pen the script, which is a subversive action-comedy that looks at the speed of media in our current landscape. James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, will […]

  • INCAA To Award $2.6m Annually to

    INCAA Commits $2.6m Annually to International TV and Digital Platform Co-Production

    New Line has acquired the pitch “Public Enemy” with LeBron James and Channing Tatum’s production companies, SpringHill Entertainment and Free Association, on as producers. Lucas Carter will pen the script, which is a subversive action-comedy that looks at the speed of media in our current landscape. James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, will […]

  • Paramount Pictures Commits to ‘Re Loca’

    Paramount Pictures Commits to First Local Movie in Argentina: ‘Re Loca’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    New Line has acquired the pitch “Public Enemy” with LeBron James and Channing Tatum’s production companies, SpringHill Entertainment and Free Association, on as producers. Lucas Carter will pen the script, which is a subversive action-comedy that looks at the speed of media in our current landscape. James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, will […]

  • Lucian Pintilie Inspired Romanian New Wave,

    Lucian Pintilie Inspired Romanian New Wave, Local Filmmakers Say

    New Line has acquired the pitch “Public Enemy” with LeBron James and Channing Tatum’s production companies, SpringHill Entertainment and Free Association, on as producers. Lucas Carter will pen the script, which is a subversive action-comedy that looks at the speed of media in our current landscape. James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, will […]

  • PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT  In the

    Anna Paquin's ‘The Parting Glass,’ ‘Incredibles 2’ Make Edinburgh Fest Lineup

    New Line has acquired the pitch “Public Enemy” with LeBron James and Channing Tatum’s production companies, SpringHill Entertainment and Free Association, on as producers. Lucas Carter will pen the script, which is a subversive action-comedy that looks at the speed of media in our current landscape. James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad