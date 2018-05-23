Lebron James and Channing Tatum Pitch ‘Public Enemy’ Lands at New Line

New Line has acquired the pitch “Public Enemy” with LeBron James and Channing Tatum’s production companies, SpringHill Entertainment and Free Association, on as producers.

Lucas Carter will pen the script, which is a subversive action-comedy that looks at the speed of media in our current landscape.

James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, will produce. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson will oversee for SpringHill. Michael Parets and Andrew Schneider will oversee for Free Association.

SpringHill has been active recently in setting up a strong slate, and New Line has been particularly interested in its material, as the two are currently working on a “House Party” reboot. SpringHill also recently sold a pitch to Legendary called “Hustle,” and is also exec producing the Netflix limited series “On Her Own Ground” starring Octavia Spencer.

SpringHill is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Carter previously sold the pitch “The Gun Show” to Paramount with Michael Bay producing. He is also writing/creating and executive producing his first series “The Paperhanger” at ABC Signature, based on the acclaimed William Gay short story, with Ben Younger attached to direct. Carter is repped by UTA, Echo Lake, and Gang Tyre Ramer Brown & Passman.

Free Association produced the “21 Jump Street” and “Magic Mike” franchises. Most recently, the company has produced “Logan Lucky” and the Amazon series “Comrade Detective.”