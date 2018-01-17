Lea Thompson’s Directorial Debut ‘Year of Spectacular Men’ Acquired by MarVista Entertainment

MarVista Entertainment has bought Lea Thompson’s directorial debut, “The Year of Spectacular Men.” The film is set for a June theatrical release.

The romantic comedy, which premiered at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival, is from a script by Thompson’s daughter, Madelyn Deutch, who also scored the film. Thompson plays a supporting role opposite both Madelyn and her other daughter, Zoey Deutch.

Zoey Deutch and Thompson’s husband, Howard Deutch, served as the film’s producers, alongside Gordon Gilbertson and Parkside’s Dan Roth and Damiano Tucci. The movie also stars Avan Jogia, Melissa Bolona, Jesse Bradford, Brandon T. Jackson, Cameron Monaghan, Zach Roerig, and Nicholas Braun.

Zoey Deutch portrays a woman out of college dealing with the seemingly incessant failures of adulthood, the reality of a substandard dating pool and resigns herself to the support of her mother and sister, who are struggling with their own relationship problems.

“From our inception, MarVista has taken pride in supporting female filmmakers and voices,” Fernando Szew, MarVista CEO, said. “When the team saw ‘The Year of Spectacular Men,’ we immediately connected with the authenticity of the story and performances and felt that it is a multilayered film that would have strong appeal across generations. We are honored to be working with such a talented, creative and passionate group of women like Lea, Maddie, and Zoey, who also bring amazing dynamism as an inspiring family.”

Thompson said, “This has been such a joyous passion project for me and my whole family. We feel incredibly lucky that our vigor and energy for ‘The Year of Spectacular Men’ has been so genuinely matched by MarVista. We can’t wait to release our film with a company who truly believes in and sees the value in telling an authentic millennial woman’s story.”

MarVista negotiated the deal with Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.