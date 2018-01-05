Lakeith Stanfield Joins ‘Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ Sequel

“Atlanta” and “Get Out” breakout Lakeith Stanfield has joined the cast of Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” the sequel to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” sources tell Variety.

The thriller currently stars Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander, “Blade Runner 2049’s” Sylvia Hoeks as Salander’s twin sister, and “The Square” star Claes Bang as the villain. The Sony Pictures’ Millennium film will commence production in January in Berlin and Stockholm. “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” hits theaters on Oct. 19, 2018.

The movie will be directed by Fede Alvarez, who helmed 2016’s surprise hit “Don’t Breathe” for Sony.

Steven Knight wrote the screenplay with the team of Alvarez and Jay Basu, based on David Lagercrantz’s bestseller. Amy Pascal and Elizabeth Cantillon will join Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird in producing the film, while David Beaubaire is the exec on the project.

Stanfield broke out in the role of Darius in Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed “Atlanta” and had a scene-stealing role in the box-office smash “Get Out.” He followed that up with two Netflix pics, “War Machine” and “Death Note,” and also received strong reviews for his role in the prison drama, “Crown Heights.”

Stanfield also has “Sorry to Bother You” and “Come Sunday” bowing at Sundance in 2019.

He is repped by CAA, Stark Management, and attorney Lev Ginsburg.