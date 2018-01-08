‘Lady Bird’ Wins Best Picture Comedy, Giving Greta Gerwig Her Moment in the Spotlight

“Lady Bird,” the coming-of-age story of a Sacramento teen, won the Golden Globe for best motion picture – musical or comedy on Sunday night.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig spoke on the film’s behalf, thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, producers Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, A24, and the cast: “my beautiful cast, the goddesses Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.” Ronan nabbed the prize for best actress in a musical or comedy earlier in the night.

“I want to say thank you to my mom and dad, and the people of Sacramento who gave me roots and wings,” she said.

Gerwig was shut out of the best director category. The five nominees for the prize were are all men.

The picture bested Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist,” Michael Gracey’s “The Greatest Showman,” and Craig Gillespie’s “I, Tonya.”

One of the best-reviewed films of all time — according to Rotten Tomatoes — the picture is about a high school senior who tries to navigate her final year at a Catholic school before college.

“Lady Bird” earned a total of four Golden Globe nominations, including best actress in a comedy or musical for Ronan, as well as best screenplay for Gerwig.