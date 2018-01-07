Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Gordon Discuss Possible ‘Big Sick’ Sequel

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon say there are no plans in the works for a sequel to “The Big Sick” — but did not dismiss the idea out of hand, either.

The couple, who served wrote the movie’s script based on their real-life relationship from a decade ago, admitted Saturday on the red carpet for the Film Independent brunch at Boa Steakhouse that the idea had been broached recently — by others affiliated with “The Big Sick” during the previous day’s AFI Awards.

“Yesterday, some of the people involved, I won’t say who, were saying, ‘You guys need to do something about this,'” Nanjiani said. “That’s really the first serious conversations that anybody’s had with us.”

Gordon, who’s portrayed by Zoe Kazan in the film, stressed that nothing’s imminent, adding, “We need to take a little bit of a break from telling such a personal story.”

Nanjiani agreed. “Sequels to comedies are tough,” he said. “It’s tough because they repeat the formula and then it fails. So we’d have to have a different story — the same people, different story.”

The couple’s screenplay has been nominated for Film Independent’s Spirit Awards in the best first screenplay category. The script also received a Writers Guild nomination Thursday in the original category. Producers Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel were nominated for the Producers Guild’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for best film on Friday.

Nanjiani portrays himself in the film. The romantic comedy was a surprise success at the box office with $42 million domestically for Lionsgate and Amazon and ended its run in October. Gordon said the awards season has been an unexpected delight.

“It’s been overwhelming and lovely,” she said. “To me an awards movie is this vaunted and beautiful thing and we’re part of it?”

“The best thing is that we get to meet people that we’re big fans of,” Nanjiani added.