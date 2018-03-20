Kumail Nanjiani to Star With Dave Bautista in Uber Comedy ‘Stuber’

Kumail Nanjiani has boarded Fox’s Uber comedy “Stuber” opposite Dave Bautista.

Nanjiani will portray a mild-mannered Uber driver who picks up a grizzled cop, played by Bautista, who is hot on the trail of a brutal killer. The driver is then thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he has to keep his wits, his life, and his five-star rating.

The name of the comedy is taken from the driver’s name, Stu. Michael Dowse is directing the script from Tripper Clancy. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are producing the film. Jake Wagner and Nick Thomas are executive producing. Jeremy Kramer is overseeing for Fox.

Bautista, who starred last year in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Blade Runner 2049,” joined “Stuber” in December.

Nanjiani portrayed an Uber driver in last year’s semi-autobiographical comedy “The Big Sick,” which recounts his real-life courtship with Emily V. Gordon. Nanjiani and Gordon, who wed in 2007, received an Academy Award and a Writers Guild Award nomination in the original script category this year. It won the best first screenplay trophy at the Spirit Awards.

Nanjiani, a native of Pakistan who moved to the U.S. when he was 18, is one of the stars of HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” which is returning for its fifth season on March 25. He is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Schreck Rose.