Kristin Stark Promoted at Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners

Veteran publicist Kristin Stark has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing and communications at Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners.

The company made the announcemnet Monday through Marvin Levy, executive VP of marketing, and Susan Fleishman, executive VP of corporate communications.

In this new role, Stark will manage all aspects of Amblin’s marketing, working closely with its distribution partners here and around the world. She will continue reporting to Levy and Fleishman on publicity and communications strategies, as well as co-CEO Jeff Small and COO Chris Floyd on her new marketing duties.

“I am so proud of Kristin,” Levy said. “She is a brilliant colleague who continues to demonstrate and expand her executive skills and marketing talents. A phenomenal manager, she has earned the respect not only of all of us here at Amblin but also from the other companies who have worked with her on our projects.”

Fleishman added, “Amblin is fortunate to have such a deft communicator and marketer in Kristin, who understands the demands of an ever-changing business. We’re delighted to recognize her many contributions with this promotion, and even happier that she is part of our leadership team.”

Stark, who most recently served as senior VP of publicity, has spent two decades at Amblin (formerly DreamWorks Studios) where she began her career as a production assistant and rose through the publicity ranks working on such films as “American Beauty,” “Gladiator,” “The Help,” “Bridge of Spies,” “A Dog’s Purpose,” and most recently, “The Post” and “Ready Player One.”

Amblin develops and produces films using the Amblin, DreamWorks Pictures and Participant banners and includes Amblin TV. The company’s investment partners include: Participant Media, Reliance Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne), Alibaba Pictures and Universal Pictures.