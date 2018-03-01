You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Wonder Woman 2’: Kristen Wiig in Talks for Villain Role

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristen Wiig arrives at the 9th annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom, in Los Angeles2017 Governors Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. looks to have found Diana Prince’s next big-screen adversary.

Sources tell Variety that Kristen Wiig is the top choice to play the villain role of Cheetah in the “Wonder Woman” sequel opposite Gal Gadot. Warner Bros. had no comment on the potential casting.

Variety first reported that Patty Jenkins would be returning to write, direct, and produce the pic after landing a new contract in the high eight-figure range. Following the news that the studio has slated the movie for Nov. 1, 2019, finding this key role became a top priority.

Insiders indicate that Wiig was always high on Jenkins’ list for the part and had let Wiig know about her interest before Jenkins left to location scout for the project. While it is currently unknown if Wiig is completely on board for the role, a recent meeting between Wiig and top execs began to move things in the right direction.

Better known for her roles in comedies like “Bridesmaids” and “Ghostbusters,” Wiig has also starred in movies like “The Martian” and the upcoming Annapurna film “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?”Wonder Woman 2” would mark her first role in the comic-book realm.

She is repped by UTA. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

More Film

  • submission movie stanley Tucci

    Film Review: 'Submission'

    Warner Bros. looks to have found Diana Prince’s next big-screen adversary. Sources tell Variety that Kristen Wiig is the top choice to play the villain role of Cheetah in the “Wonder Woman” sequel opposite Gal Gadot. Warner Bros. had no comment on the potential casting. Variety first reported that Patty Jenkins would be returning to write, […]

  • Tony Cavalero arrives at night two

    Tony Cavalero to Star as Ozzy Osbourne in Motley Crue Biopic 'The Dirt'

    Warner Bros. looks to have found Diana Prince’s next big-screen adversary. Sources tell Variety that Kristen Wiig is the top choice to play the villain role of Cheetah in the “Wonder Woman” sequel opposite Gal Gadot. Warner Bros. had no comment on the potential casting. Variety first reported that Patty Jenkins would be returning to write, […]

  • Rick Famuyiwav

    'Dope' Director Rick Famuyiwa Partners With Plan B, New Regency on 'Black Hole'

    Warner Bros. looks to have found Diana Prince’s next big-screen adversary. Sources tell Variety that Kristen Wiig is the top choice to play the villain role of Cheetah in the “Wonder Woman” sequel opposite Gal Gadot. Warner Bros. had no comment on the potential casting. Variety first reported that Patty Jenkins would be returning to write, […]

  • Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio Quentin Tarantino

    Brad Pitt Joins Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Manson Movie

    Warner Bros. looks to have found Diana Prince’s next big-screen adversary. Sources tell Variety that Kristen Wiig is the top choice to play the villain role of Cheetah in the “Wonder Woman” sequel opposite Gal Gadot. Warner Bros. had no comment on the potential casting. Variety first reported that Patty Jenkins would be returning to write, […]

  • JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel

    Oscars: Republicans Warn of More 'Hollywood Liberals Blabbing About Politics'

    Warner Bros. looks to have found Diana Prince’s next big-screen adversary. Sources tell Variety that Kristen Wiig is the top choice to play the villain role of Cheetah in the “Wonder Woman” sequel opposite Gal Gadot. Warner Bros. had no comment on the potential casting. Variety first reported that Patty Jenkins would be returning to write, […]

  • Kristen Wiig arrives at the 9th

    'Wonder Woman 2': Kristen Wiig in Talks for Villain Role

    Warner Bros. looks to have found Diana Prince’s next big-screen adversary. Sources tell Variety that Kristen Wiig is the top choice to play the villain role of Cheetah in the “Wonder Woman” sequel opposite Gal Gadot. Warner Bros. had no comment on the potential casting. Variety first reported that Patty Jenkins would be returning to write, […]

  • Steve Burke Comcast

    Steve Burke on Comcast's Surprise Sky Bid, Fox-Disney Deal

    Warner Bros. looks to have found Diana Prince’s next big-screen adversary. Sources tell Variety that Kristen Wiig is the top choice to play the villain role of Cheetah in the “Wonder Woman” sequel opposite Gal Gadot. Warner Bros. had no comment on the potential casting. Variety first reported that Patty Jenkins would be returning to write, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad