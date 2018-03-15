Kristen Stewart to Star as Jean Seberg in ‘Against All Enemies’

Kristen Stewart has been cast as actress Jean Seberg in the independent political thriller “Against All Enemies,” with shooting expected to start in the summer.

Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley and Colm Meaney are also starring. Benedict Andrews is directing from a script by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. The story centers on attempts by the FBI to discredit Seberg through its Cointelpro program in retaliation for her support of the Black Panther Party. Those efforts included creating a false story in 1970 that the child Seberg was carrying was not fathered by her husband, but by a member of the Black Panther Party.

Mackie will portray a civil rights activist and O’Connell has been cast as an FBI agent assigned to surveil the actress.

Seberg acted in dozens of films including “Saint Joan,” “Bonjour Tristesse,” “Breathless,” and “The Mouse That Roared.” She died in 1979 in France, with authorities ruling her death a suicide.

“Against All Enemies” producers are “La La Land” producer Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik, Kate Garwood, Stephen Hopkins and Andrew Levitas of Metalwork Pictures. Memento Films International is handling international sales. UTA and Endeavor Content are repping North America.

Stewart is the only American actress ever to win a César Award, winning for Olivier Assayas’ “Clouds Of Sils Maria.” Her recent credits include Assayas’ “Personal Shopper,” “American Ultra” and “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” Andrews is a best known as a stage director who made his feature debut with 2016’s “Una.”

Stewart is repped by Gersh. O’Connell is repped by CAA and Conway Van Gelder Grant; Mackie is repped by UTA and Inspire. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.