Film News Roundup: Kristen Bell to Narrate ‘Pandas’ Documentary for Imax

In today’s film news roundup, Kristen Bell will narrate “Pandas,” David Rubin joins Global Road, and two documentaries are set for release.

DOCUMENTARY RELEASE

Imax Corp. and Warner Bros. Pictures have selected Kristen Bell to narrate the documentary adventure “Pandas,” a global story about reintroducing captive-born pandas to the wild.

The film will be released in select Imax theatres starting April 6. David Douglas and Drew Fellman, the filmmakers behind “Born to be Wild” and “Island of Lemurs: Madagascar,” directed the film, which Fellman wrote and produced, with Douglas as director of photography.

Donald Kushner and Steve Ransohoff also produced the film, with Li Xiao Dong, David Haring, and Elie Samaha executive producing and Neal Allen serving as line producer.

Bell said, “‘Pandas’ not only spotlights the important work being done to protect these beloved and ridiculously cute animals, but it provides us with inspiration and hope and showcases the great things we can achieve when we work together.”

Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT

Global Road Entertainment has appointed industry veteran David Rubin as president of physical production.

He will report to Lynn Harris, president of worldwide production. Rubin will oversee all physical production elements of the company’s greenlit film projects through completion.

Rubin joins GRE from CBS Films, where he served as executive VP of physical production since 2008, helping to launch the division and oversaw movies “American Assassin,” “Last Vegas,” “Patriots Day,” and “Seven Psychopaths.”

ACQUISITIONS

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to the documentary “A Skin So Soft,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The deal was negotiated between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and Films Boutique CEO Jean-Christophe Simon during the Berlin Film Festival.

The bodybuilding doc centers on Jean-François, Cédric Doyon, Benoit Lapierre, Maxim Lemire, Alexis Légaré, and Ronald Yang. Its world premiere was held at Switzerland’s Locamo Film Festival and its U.S. premiere at the New York Film Festival.

Breaking Glass is planning a release early in the third quarter.

****



Random Media has bought Delila Vallot’s documentary “Mighty Ground” for release on U.S. DVD and all digital platforms April 10, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film debuted at the 2017 LA Film Festival and showcases the story of homeless singer Ronald Troy Collins.

Sponsored by Bank of America and Merrill Lynch, in partnership with HomeAid America, the film will also show in theatrical markets in Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Austin, Portland, San Jose, and Orange County, California.