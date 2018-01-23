Kobe Bryant Lands Oscar Nomination for ‘Dear Basketball’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kobe Bryant
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Retired basketball superstar Kobe Bryant has become an Oscar nominee for the animated short film “Dear Basketball,” along with animator Glen Keane.

Dear Basketball” will be competing in the category against “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space,” and “Revolting Rhymes.”

The six-minute film is based on a letter Bryant wrote in The Players’ Tribune in 2015, in which he announced his retirement from basketball.

Keane, whose animation credits include “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” directed and used hand-drawn animation to capture Bryant.

Keane told Variety in a recent interview, “I am a movement nerd. My son Max played basketball and I constantly sketched during his games. There’s a rhythm I already knew.”

Keane’s son Max Keane served as production designer on “Dear Basketball,” and initiated its storyboarding process, including the complex images of Bryant as a boy rolling his dad’s socks into a makeshift basketball. “We filmed Kobe showing us how he did it,” Glen Keane said.

The Keanes and producer Gennie Rim teamed with Bryant to watch video of his games with the Los Angeles Lakers frame by frame.

“I can remember what it felt like in certain situations,” Bryant said. “From years of studying game films, you condition yourself to remember little details.”

Bryant played his entire 20-year professional career with the Lakers and won five championships before retiring in 2016.

More Film

  • Shape of Water

    Oscar Nominations Scorecard by Film and Studio

    Retired basketball superstar Kobe Bryant has become an Oscar nominee for the animated short film “Dear Basketball,” along with animator Glen Keane. “Dear Basketball” will be competing in the category against “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space,” and “Revolting Rhymes.” The six-minute film is based on a letter Bryant wrote in The Players’ Tribune in 2015, […]

  • Kobe Bryant

    Kobe Bryant Lands Oscar Nomination for 'Dear Basketball'

    Retired basketball superstar Kobe Bryant has become an Oscar nominee for the animated short film “Dear Basketball,” along with animator Glen Keane. “Dear Basketball” will be competing in the category against “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space,” and “Revolting Rhymes.” The six-minute film is based on a letter Bryant wrote in The Players’ Tribune in 2015, […]

  • Oscars: Academy Shakes Up the Race

    Oscars: Academy Shakes Up the Race as 'Shape of Water' Takes Frontrunner Status

    Retired basketball superstar Kobe Bryant has become an Oscar nominee for the animated short film “Dear Basketball,” along with animator Glen Keane. “Dear Basketball” will be competing in the category against “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space,” and “Revolting Rhymes.” The six-minute film is based on a letter Bryant wrote in The Players’ Tribune in 2015, […]

  • Biggest Oscar Snubs & Surprises: James

    12 Biggest Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises

    Retired basketball superstar Kobe Bryant has become an Oscar nominee for the animated short film “Dear Basketball,” along with animator Glen Keane. “Dear Basketball” will be competing in the category against “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space,” and “Revolting Rhymes.” The six-minute film is based on a letter Bryant wrote in The Players’ Tribune in 2015, […]

  • Assassination Nation Sundance

    Sundance: 'Assassination Nation' Sells for More Than $10 Million

    Retired basketball superstar Kobe Bryant has become an Oscar nominee for the animated short film “Dear Basketball,” along with animator Glen Keane. “Dear Basketball” will be competing in the category against “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space,” and “Revolting Rhymes.” The six-minute film is based on a letter Bryant wrote in The Players’ Tribune in 2015, […]

  • WONDER WOMAN

    'Wonder Woman' Completely Snubbed for Oscar Nominations

    Retired basketball superstar Kobe Bryant has become an Oscar nominee for the animated short film “Dear Basketball,” along with animator Glen Keane. “Dear Basketball” will be competing in the category against “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space,” and “Revolting Rhymes.” The six-minute film is based on a letter Bryant wrote in The Players’ Tribune in 2015, […]

  • Meryl Streep Cecil B. DeMille Award

    Meryl Streep Breaks Own Record With 21st Oscar Nomination

    Retired basketball superstar Kobe Bryant has become an Oscar nominee for the animated short film “Dear Basketball,” along with animator Glen Keane. “Dear Basketball” will be competing in the category against “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space,” and “Revolting Rhymes.” The six-minute film is based on a letter Bryant wrote in The Players’ Tribune in 2015, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad