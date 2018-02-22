Kiersey Clemons to Star in Jonás Cuarón’s ‘Zorro’ Movie

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

“The Flash’s” Kiersey Clemons will star in Jonás Cuarón’s “Zorro” film “Z” opposite Gael Garcia Bernal.

The film will be written and directed by Cuarón and financed by Lantica Media.

Set in the near future, “Z” reimagines the classic legend based on the beloved masked swashbuckler. The movie is a co-production between Lantica Pictures and Mark Amin’s Sobini Films.

Sobini Films and Lantica Media are producing. Anne-Marie Ross of Pantelion International has launched sales in Berlin and UTA Independent Film Group represents U.S. rights.

Clemons was most recently seen in the Sundance pic “Hearts Beat Loud,” which sold to Sony Pictures Classics following its festival debut. She will also appear in the Jason Blum movie “Sweetheart,” bowing this year, and is still attached to play Iris West in “The Flash” at Warner Bros.

Clemons can be seen next in the TBS comedy “Angie Tribeca” and in the indie “An L.A. Minute.”

She is repped by UTA, Eddie Galan at Mach 1 Management, and Starr Andreeff of MJMG.

