Berlin: Kew Boards Tattoo Thriller ‘Perfect Skin’

The fast-expanding Kew Media Group has acquired worldwide rights to “Perfect Skin,” the tattooing and body-modification film starring Richard Brake (“Game of Thrones”), Natalia Kostrzewa (“The Cured”), and Jo Woodcock (“Dorian Grey”).

London-set “Perfect Skin” follows a young Polish woman, Katia (Kostrzewa), and her relationship with Bob (Brake), an enigmatic and mysterious American tattoo artist. As the story unfolds, her fascination with him puts her life in danger.

Well-known tattoo artists and models Mo Coppoletta, Grace Neutral, and Courtney Lloyd appear in the film, which has a soundtrack that includes two songs from The Prodigy.

Kew will launch the film to buyers at the European Film Market. The movie, which was produced by Fiona Campbell and Cordelia Plunket, is in post -production and Kew will have the first promo footage in Berlin.

Film and TV production and distribution group Kew’s EFM slate also includes murder mystery “Bees Make Honey,” Jeremy Irons comedy “An Actor Prepares,” and sci-fi features “Higher Power,” and “Unknown.”