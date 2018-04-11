L.A. District Attorney Reviewing Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey, Variety has confirmed.

A case was presented by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on April 5. No additional information is currently available.

The former “House of Cards” star has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous men in the U.S. and in England. Scotland Yard is investigating at least three sexual assault complaints against the Oscar winner.

“Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp was the first accuser to go public with his story. Rapp alleged in October that Spacey made a pass at him when he was 14 years old during a party at Spacey’s New York apartment in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time. Spacey released a controversial statement in which he simultaneously came out and said he did not remember behaving inappropriately with Rapp.

“If I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” he said.

In the U.K., Spacey is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a man in 2005 in the Central London borough of Westminster, and men in the South London borough of Lambeth, in 2005 and 2008.

Spacey’s fall from grace was swift and fierce. He was fired from his Netflix series “House of Cards” and replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott’s film “All the Money in the World.” Plummer went on to earn Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for the role. Robin Wright will lead the upcoming sixth and final season of of “House of Cards.”

Spacey’s attorney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.