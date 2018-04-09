You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kevin Pollak, Georgina Reilly Join Hockey Biopic ‘Goalie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Pollak
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/BEI/BEI/Shutterstoc

Kevin Pollak and Georgina Reilly have joined the hockey biopic “Goalie,” opposite Mark O’Brien as the famed goaltender, Terry Sawchuk.

“Goalie” is directed by Adriana Maggs from a screenplay by Maggs and her sister Jane Maggs. The film is based in part on the book of poetry “Night Work by Randall Maggs and “Sawchuk: The Troubles and Triumphs of the World’s Greatest Goalie” by David Dupuis.

Pollak will play Jack Adams, aka “Trader Jack,” the Detroit Red Wings General Manager. Reilly takes on the role of Patricia Morey, who became first Sawchuk’s girlfriend, then wife.

The story follows Swchuck’s charracter being haunted by the void left from his troubled childhood, which he tried to fill with cheering crowds. The story will explore Sawchuk’s youth in Winnipeg to Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles, and New York between 1950 and 1970 — during which he recorded 103 shutouts and 400 stitches to his face.

“Goalie” is produced by Daniel Iron, with Lance Samuels, Neil Tabatznik and Mark O’Brien as executive producers and Steve Solomos co-producing. Filming has been taking place in Sudbury, Ontario.

“Goalie” will be distributed in Canada by Mongrel Media with worldwide sales will be handled by 13 Films. It is produced in association with Telefilm Canada, OMDC, NOHFC and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Pollak is starring in  the Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Other television credits include “Angel From Hell,” “Mom,” “House of Lies,” “Angie Tribeca” and “The Good Fight.” On the film side, he’s appeared in “The Usual Suspects,” “The Whole Nine Yards” “Wayne’s World 2” and “Grumpier Old Men. He is repped by Gersh and Nelson Davis LLP.

Reilly was the lead female in USA Network’s pilot “Paradise Pictures” and appeared as Dr. Emily Grace on CBC-UKTV’s Victorian series, “Murdoch Mysteries.” She is repped by TalentWorks, InVision Artists, LINK Entertainment and Sloane, Offer,Weber & Dern.

 

More Film

  • Korea Box Office: 'Player' and 'Gonjiam'

    Korea Box Office: 'Player' and 'Gonjiam' Share Weekend Honors

    Kevin Pollak and Georgina Reilly have joined the hockey biopic “Goalie,” opposite Mark O’Brien as the famed goaltender, Terry Sawchuk. “Goalie” is directed by Adriana Maggs from a screenplay by Maggs and her sister Jane Maggs. The film is based in part on the book of poetry “Night Work by Randall Maggs and “Sawchuk: The […]

  • The Boss Baby

    Japan Box Office: 'Coco' Wins Again as 'Boss Baby' Beats DreamWorks Record

    Kevin Pollak and Georgina Reilly have joined the hockey biopic “Goalie,” opposite Mark O’Brien as the famed goaltender, Terry Sawchuk. “Goalie” is directed by Adriana Maggs from a screenplay by Maggs and her sister Jane Maggs. The film is based in part on the book of poetry “Night Work by Randall Maggs and “Sawchuk: The […]

  • A Quiet Place

    'A Quiet Place': Why the Horror Film Roared at the Box Office

    Kevin Pollak and Georgina Reilly have joined the hockey biopic “Goalie,” opposite Mark O’Brien as the famed goaltender, Terry Sawchuk. “Goalie” is directed by Adriana Maggs from a screenplay by Maggs and her sister Jane Maggs. The film is based in part on the book of poetry “Night Work by Randall Maggs and “Sawchuk: The […]

  • Oscar Concert Performances

    John Williams to Be Honored at BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards

    Kevin Pollak and Georgina Reilly have joined the hockey biopic “Goalie,” opposite Mark O’Brien as the famed goaltender, Terry Sawchuk. “Goalie” is directed by Adriana Maggs from a screenplay by Maggs and her sister Jane Maggs. The film is based in part on the book of poetry “Night Work by Randall Maggs and “Sawchuk: The […]

  • Cannes Film Market International Village

    Saudi Arabia to Debut at Cannes With Its First National Pavilion

    Kevin Pollak and Georgina Reilly have joined the hockey biopic “Goalie,” opposite Mark O’Brien as the famed goaltender, Terry Sawchuk. “Goalie” is directed by Adriana Maggs from a screenplay by Maggs and her sister Jane Maggs. The film is based in part on the book of poetry “Night Work by Randall Maggs and “Sawchuk: The […]

  • Russell Tovey poses for photographers upon

    Russell Tovey, Jim Carter Confirmed for Bill Condon’s ‘The Good Liar’

    Kevin Pollak and Georgina Reilly have joined the hockey biopic “Goalie,” opposite Mark O’Brien as the famed goaltender, Terry Sawchuk. “Goalie” is directed by Adriana Maggs from a screenplay by Maggs and her sister Jane Maggs. The film is based in part on the book of poetry “Night Work by Randall Maggs and “Sawchuk: The […]

  • Tang Media Pacts With Tencent to

    Tang Media Pacts With Tencent to Buy Hollywood Movies for China

    Kevin Pollak and Georgina Reilly have joined the hockey biopic “Goalie,” opposite Mark O’Brien as the famed goaltender, Terry Sawchuk. “Goalie” is directed by Adriana Maggs from a screenplay by Maggs and her sister Jane Maggs. The film is based in part on the book of poetry “Night Work by Randall Maggs and “Sawchuk: The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad