Kevin Pollak, Georgina Reilly Join Hockey Biopic ‘Goalie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kevin Pollak and Georgina Reilly have joined the hockey biopic “Goalie,” opposite Mark O’Brien as the famed goaltender, Terry Sawchuk.

“Goalie” is directed by Adriana Maggs from a screenplay by Maggs and her sister Jane Maggs. The film is based in part on the book of poetry “Night Work by Randall Maggs and “Sawchuk: The Troubles and Triumphs of the World’s Greatest Goalie” by David Dupuis.

Pollak will play Jack Adams, aka “Trader Jack,” the Detroit Red Wings General Manager. Reilly takes on the role of Patricia Morey, who became first Sawchuk’s girlfriend, then wife.

The story follows Swchuck’s charracter being haunted by the void left from his troubled childhood, which he tried to fill with cheering crowds. The story will explore Sawchuk’s youth in Winnipeg to Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles, and New York between 1950 and 1970 — during which he recorded 103 shutouts and 400 stitches to his face.

“Goalie” is produced by Daniel Iron, with Lance Samuels, Neil Tabatznik and Mark O’Brien as executive producers and Steve Solomos co-producing. Filming has been taking place in Sudbury, Ontario.

“Goalie” will be distributed in Canada by Mongrel Media with worldwide sales will be handled by 13 Films. It is produced in association with Telefilm Canada, OMDC, NOHFC and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Pollak is starring in the Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Other television credits include “Angel From Hell,” “Mom,” “House of Lies,” “Angie Tribeca” and “The Good Fight.” On the film side, he’s appeared in “The Usual Suspects,” “The Whole Nine Yards” “Wayne’s World 2” and “Grumpier Old Men. He is repped by Gersh and Nelson Davis LLP.

Reilly was the lead female in USA Network’s pilot “Paradise Pictures” and appeared as Dr. Emily Grace on CBC-UKTV’s Victorian series, “Murdoch Mysteries.” She is repped by TalentWorks, InVision Artists, LINK Entertainment and Sloane, Offer,Weber & Dern.