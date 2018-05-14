Kevin Hart in Talks to Star in Warner Bros.’ ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kevin Hart in Talks to Star in Warner Bros.' 'Uptown Saturday Night' Remake

Justin Kroll

Kevin Hart
Warner Bros. and Overbrook Entertainment’s long-gestating remake of the 1974 comedy “Uptown Saturday Night” looks to be gearing up again, with Kevin Hart in negotiations to star.

Will Smith and his Overbrook Entertainment partner James Lassiter are producing with “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris writing the most recent draft. For years, the project was developed as possible starring vehicle for Smith and Denzel Washington, but busy schedules for both A-listers have forced Smith to serve as a producer on the project, opening the door for Hart to take the lead.

Sources say the studio is now focused on finding a director before tapping Hart’s co-star, and should have one locked in soon.

The original pic starred Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby and followed two friends who sneak out to visit a high-class but illegal club and trouble ensues. Jesse Ehrman is overseeing for the studio.

Hart has become one of Hollywood’s most bankable comedians and is coming off his biggest hit to date with Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which grossed $962 million worldwide, including $404 million domestically. Sony is currently developing a sequel to the film and hopes to start production by early 2019, allowing Hart time to squeeze another movie in before that starts.

Hart can be seen next in the Universal comedy “Night School,” which opens this September and also stars Tiffany Haddish. He is repped by UTA and 3 Arts.

