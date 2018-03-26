Kevin Bacon to Produce, Star in Horror-Thriller ‘You Should Have Left’ for Blumhouse

Kevin Bacon is producing and starring in the horror-thriller “You Should Have Left,” with David Koepp directing from his own script for Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions.

The company is planning to start shooting later this year. The project is based on Daniel Kehlmann’s novel, which centers on a screenwriter in a remote house in the Alps working on a sequel to his hit film. The writer begins to lose his bearings thanks to unexplained occurrences. The book was published in 2017.

Bacon brought the project to Koepp and the duo optioned it. Bacon and Koepp collaborated on the 1999 supernatural thriller “Stir of Echoes.” Koepp has writing credits on “Jurassic Park” and “Spider-Man” and directing credits on “The Trigger Effect” and “Secret Window.”

Blumhouse scored last year with “Get Out” and “Split,” which were both low-cost horror projects that became box office sensations. Its next film is “Truth or Dare,” which will be released April 13. Its sci-fi thriller “Upgrade” won the SXSW audience award in the Midnighter’s section and will be released June 1.

Bacon’s recent credits include “Cop Car,” “Black Mass,” “Patriot’s Day,” and the Amazon Studios series “I Love Dick.” He is repped by MGMT and attorney Fred Gaines. Koepp is repped by CAA.