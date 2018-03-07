Kenneth Lonergan Signs First Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Kenneth Lonergan has closed a first look deal with Amazon Studios, the company behind his Oscar-winning “Manchester by the Sea.” The pact runs for two years and will cover directing and writing work for film and television.

Lonergan’s credits include “Margaret” and “You Can Count On Me.” He also co-wrote the screenplay for “Gangs of New York” and wrote “Analyze This.” In addition to his film work, Lonergan wrote the play “This Is Our Youth” and “The Waverley Gallery.” His 2001 play “Lobby Hero” is being revived on Broadway with Chris Evans, Michael Cera, and Bel Powley. It is set to premiere in March at the Helen Hayes Theater. Lonergan’s upcoming projects include “Howards End,” a four-part limited series adaptation of the E. M. Forster classic that will star Hayley Atwell.

Lonergan an Academy Award for best original screenplay and a nomination for best director for “Manchester by the Sea.” Casey Affleck won a best actor Oscar for his performance as a grieving janitor in the film.

“I’m thrilled to renew my connection to Amazon Studios. They’ve done amazing work wherever they’ve turned their attention, they did a perfect job with ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ and it’s a pleasure to be in business with them again,” said Lonergan.

Lonergan is represented by WME and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.