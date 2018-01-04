Kendrick Lamar to Co-Produce ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack, Drops SZA Duet ‘All the Stars’ (Listen)

Variety‘s Artist Hitmaker of 2017 Kendrick Lamar and longtime label chief Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith will curate and produce “Black Panther: The Album,” featuring music from and inspired by the Marvel Studios’ film.

The announcement was accompanied by the project’s lead single, “All The Stars,” a duet between Lamar and SZA, produced by Sounwave.

Lamar and Tiffith will collaborate with director Ryan Coogler in the creation of music specific to the needs of the film, which stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira.

Lamar added, “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

“I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store,” said Coogler.

Top Dawg added: “Working on such a powerful movie is a great opportunity. We’re always working on new goals at TDE, so teaming up with Disney, Marvel Studios and the Black Panther film makes perfect sense.”